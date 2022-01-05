Dell Alienware AW3423DW 34″ QD-OLED 175Hz (3440 x 1440)

Blade-Runner
https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/dell-alienware-aw3423dw-with-34-qd-oled-panel-and-175hz-refresh-rate
Getting a bit antsy waiting for a gaming 5K ultrawide especially as my X34 is getting long in the tooth, so I might be up for upgrading to something like this even with no improvement in resolution.
Not sure about quality of Alienware monitors though, especially as my last Alienware laptop definitely did not stand the test of time.
