Dell 7740, i7-9850H, and 3200Mhz DDR4?

I have a Dell 7740 with a i7-9850H, currently with 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz. I'm curious if I would be able to upgrade it to 32GB DDR4 3200Mhz.Most Dell documentation seems to indicate that this would be possible.But the memory controller is obviously on the CPU, and everything I've been able to find about the i7-9850H shows that it only supports 2666Mhz DDR4?I am able to get the 3200Mhz modules basically for free so I might end up just trying it and seeing what happens, but I'd prefer to not simply waste my time if it's guaranteed not to work.