Dell 3818DW Ultrawide 4k , Perfect Copy, Advanced RMA till Apr 2022

A beast of a display 38" 4k 3840x1600 ultrawide, near perfect copy with minimal glow no bad pixels and great uniformity. Dell Advanced RMA till Apr 2022!



Ships color calibrated for D65 via XRite i1 Pro .



Will ship with original cables/accessories and of course Dell's awesome HAS stand.



You're better off buying this than a new one because I have already gone through the exchange rigmarole (luckily only one for this one) to get a great copy.



Supports 3-way KVM (connect 3 computers to the same USB peripherals, 2 via USB A and 1 via USB C) ! Unmatched for productivity!



Asking $850 shipped PPFF.