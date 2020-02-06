Dell - 32" LED Curved QHD 165 HZ - Full Screen Video flickering

Eshelmen
Eshelmen
Hey All,
I bought this monitor about a month ago and noticed that every time I go into a video (personal videos, YouTube, Netflix, etc), the screen will flicker on and off for about a second or two. In gaming, full screen browser, it's fine. But this happens every time I full screen any video, regardless of source. Further more, if I change a setting or even scroll over the full screen, it will flicker on and off again, every time I do this.
Any one have ideas on what could be causing this?
Love the monitor, but this is a little annoying.
Thanks!
Model:S3220DGF
SKU:6375331
