Dell - 32" LED Curved QHD 165 HZ - Full Screen Video flickering

Hey All,I bought this monitor about a month ago and noticed that every time I go into a video (personal videos, YouTube, Netflix, etc), the screen will flicker on and off for about a second or two. In gaming, full screen browser, it's fine. But this happens every time I full screen any video, regardless of source. Further more, if I change a setting or even scroll over the full screen, it will flicker on and off again, every time I do this.Any one have ideas on what could be causing this?Love the monitor, but this is a little annoying.Thanks!:S3220DGF:6375331