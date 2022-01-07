Dell 30" IPS U3011 - DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.
HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to
Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585
Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.
You can check out the different shipping companies and see if it may work out for you. Someone else looked into it and it was like $35.
WARNING!
The last year I've had to reboot it two times. You have to unplug it from the power outlet for a time.
There are some folks that have repaired them just by resoldering some points or replacing resisters if you are so inclined.
https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-u3011-blank-screen-isse.1855247/#post-1045377906
https://www.badcaps.net/forum/showthread.php?t=56411&page=3
It looks new. No marks and was used with a wall mount so the stand looks brand new.
I have the box and everything it came with.
The 16:10 aspect ratio is gate for games and development. As is the 2560 x 1600 resolution, can read text at 100% Windows Scaling.
Aspect Ratio
Widescreen (16:10)
Optimal Resolution:
2560 x 1600 at 60 Hz
Dells page:
https://www1.la.dell.com/bs/en/corp...u3011/pd.aspx?refid=monitor-dell-u3011&s=corp
DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD
Used Danger Den DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible
AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLDQ2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
