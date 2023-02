Dell 30" IPS U3011 - DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.​

Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50​

Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.

You can check out the different shipping companies and see if it may work out for you. Someone else looked into it and it was like $35.

SOLD

AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD ​

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLD ​

SOLD

HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585 WARNING!The last year I've had to reboot it two times. You have to unplug it from the power outlet for a time.There are some folks that have repaired them just by resoldering some points or replacing resisters if you are so inclined.It looks new. No marks and was used with a wall mount so the stand looks brand new.I have the box and everything it came with.The 16:10 aspect ratio is gate for games and development. As is the 2560 x 1600 resolution, can read text at 100% Windows Scaling.Aspect RatioWidescreen (16:10)Optimal Resolution:2560 x 1600 at 60 HzDells page:Used Danger Den DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible