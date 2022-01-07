Dell 30" IPS U3011 - DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.


HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to

Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585

Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50​

Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.
You can check out the different shipping companies and see if it may work out for you. Someone else looked into it and it was like $35.

WARNING!
The last year I've had to reboot it two times. You have to unplug it from the power outlet for a time.
There are some folks that have repaired them just by resoldering some points or replacing resisters if you are so inclined.
https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-u3011-blank-screen-isse.1855247/#post-1045377906
https://www.badcaps.net/forum/showthread.php?t=56411&page=3

It looks new. No marks and was used with a wall mount so the stand looks brand new.

I have the box and everything it came with.

The 16:10 aspect ratio is gate for games and development. As is the 2560 x 1600 resolution, can read text at 100% Windows Scaling.

Aspect Ratio
Widescreen (16:10)
Optimal Resolution:
2560 x 1600 at 60 Hz

Dells page:
https://www1.la.dell.com/bs/en/corp...u3011/pd.aspx?refid=monitor-dell-u3011&s=corp
01111_2blM9d4u05xz_0zy0t2_600x450.jpg
00c0c_hQx0qs6kpSwz_0xX0t2_600x450.jpg

00O0O_8CqzG7GMgv5z_0yV0t2_50x50c.jpg
01313_kHCwktI3D9gz_0CI0pW_50x50c.jpg
00303_i7nIGLIRtQ1z_0wp08K_50x50c.jpg


DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD
Used Danger Den DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible

AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLD

Q2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
 

For both, which is a total steal if you want the Synology branded ones.
 
