Dell 30" IPS U3011 - DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.​

Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50​

Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.

You can check out the different shipping companies and see if it may work out for you. Someone else looked into it and it was like $35.

SOLD

AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD ​

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLD ​

SOLD