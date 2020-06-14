Deleted pictures from iPhone 11 coming back, why?

My wife deleted hundreds of pictures from her iPhone 11. This was to make it easy to find the desired pictures for a school project. However, later when she started the project, the deleted photos came back. Why would the unwanted pictures return? It turned out to be a big time waster as it required her to search through the unwanted pictures in order to get to the ones for the project.



It does not seem like iCloud is causing the problem. She only has the 5 GB of free storage. The phone has about 34 GB stored in photos, and iCloud has just 1.2 GB of data dedicated to photos.



Is it possible that the Photos app on the iMac restored the unwanted pictures to the iPhone?