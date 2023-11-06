Delete my account

R

rtierney

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2004
Messages
323
I don't see a way to delete my account. Please delete it and all its data. Every forum should allow a user to delete their account & data. Thanks.
 
rtierney said:
I don't see a way to delete my account. Please delete it and all its data. Every forum should allow a user to delete their account & data. Thanks.
Click to expand...
Bye... I don't get why you'd want your name removed from your posts since it's all archived by Google and others though? The "data" really isn't yours once you've given it to the internet ;), rtierney. Also, why do you want to leave this great community :)?
 
> I don't get why you'd want your name removed from your posts since it's all archived by Google and others though?

What kind of uninformed response is this? Someone who frequents tech forums like yourself should have a basic understanding of privacy.

> The "data" really isn't yours once you've given it to the internet ;), rtierney.

Your combined lack of understanding of privacy and silly attempt at condescension is funny.

> Also, why do you want to leave this great community :)?

Because I don't want or need this community and haven't for a decade. Why would I want idle accounts sitting around? Also, there's members like yourself spouting nonsense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top