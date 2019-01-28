Degrading of internet and gaming

Is it just me that feels like it that internet and gaming is degrading to paid and bought infulencers and how every site got tracking cookies and auto-playing videos? And every opinion is paid an bought, or some furious haters who review bomb a game for the sake of it. I cant trust any site anymore. Only thing i feel i can trust is hocp... atleast they give me unbiased review of gfx cards the least. I miss the internett how it was and suposed to be. Before all the mainstreamers got here. Maybe i am simulacra and simulation but idk anymore. Everything is so diluted.