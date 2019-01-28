Degrading of internet and gaming

demondrops

demondrops

Is it just me that feels like it that internet and gaming is degrading to paid and bought infulencers and how every site got tracking cookies and auto-playing videos? And every opinion is paid an bought, or some furious haters who review bomb a game for the sake of it. I cant trust any site anymore. Only thing i feel i can trust is hocp... atleast they give me unbiased review of gfx cards the least. I miss the internett how it was and suposed to be. Before all the mainstreamers got here. Maybe i am simulacra and simulation but idk anymore. Everything is so diluted.
 
jrobdog

It's been usurped by consumerism, marketing dollars and those looking to spread disinformation for gain. Looking at it through this lens allows me to search harder for the altruistic and those with morals, like Kyle and his team.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Have you been living under a rock for 15 years? Don't you know about the Gerstmann Incident? Dorito Pope? Or more recently, Gamergate?
 
RoxieToast

jrobdog said:
It's been usurped by consumerism, marketing dollars and those looking to spread disinformation for gain. Looking at it through this lens allows me to search harder for the altruistic and those with morals, like Kyle and his team.
This, the internet has become a tool for marketers to spread their products and get as much sales as possible by any means. The internet is big though so you can find some good trustworthy outlets which provide good content, you just gotta filter through a lot of crap. Gaming is still good though in my opinion, it has become easier to find someone to play with, there are barely any connectivity issues and there are plenty of good (and bad) games to choose from.
 
RoxieToast

gamerk2 said:
Congratulations! You have discovered the technology "Capitalism".
Well, at least it's better than the "Socialism" tech tree which just makes you go hungry and die. I'd rather play games with manchildren and literal chidlren than watch propaganda.
 
jrobdog

RoxieToast said:
Well, at least it's better than the "Socialism" tech tree which just makes you go hungry and die. I'd rather play games with manchildren and literal chidlren than watch propaganda.
We watch and partake in tons of propaganda. Did you have to do the pledge of allegiance in school? What about MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. or "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" or "THE GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD".
 
gamerk2

RoxieToast said:
Well, at least it's better than the "Socialism" tech tree which just makes you go hungry and die. I'd rather play games with manchildren and literal chidlren than watch propaganda.
Socialism as an economic policy works; see Western Europe + Canada. Socialism as a form of government does not; see the Soviet Union + China.

jrobdog said:
We watch and partake in tons of propaganda. Did you have to do the pledge of allegiance in school? What about MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. or "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" or "THE GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD".
How about "Socialism leads to Communism"?
 
RoxieToast

jrobdog said:
We watch and partake in tons of propaganda. Did you have to do the pledge of allegiance in school? What about MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. or "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" or "THE GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD".
Luckily I'm not an american so the propaganda I have to deal with isn't so grandiose and over the top. It's also pretty easy to filter out most propaganda nowadays, just get some adblockers and don't watch garbage television.
 
Psycrow

Psycrow

demondrops said:
Is it just me that feels like it that internet and gaming is degrading to paid and bought infulencers and how every site got tracking cookies and auto-playing videos? And every opinion is paid an bought, or some furious haters who review bomb a game for the sake of it. I cant trust any site anymore. Only thing i feel i can trust is hocp... atleast they give me unbiased review of gfx cards the least. I miss the internett how it was and suposed to be. Before all the mainstreamers got here. Maybe i am simulacra and simulation but idk anymore. Everything is so diluted.
Ur right,,i see it the same way..to many streamers ruined it
 
