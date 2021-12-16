Define Nano S - Budget gamer rig with a acrylic windows and RGB

So building a small budget gamer rig for my son for his birthday, and since that is the 18th of december I have a deadline that is coming up fast.
Specs:
Chassis: Fractal Design Define Nano S
Motherboard: Biostar x370gtn (left over after my upgrade in my other build thread)
Ram: 2x4 GB DDR4 3200mhz
SSD: Samsung Evo
CPU: Ryzen 2600X
GPU: Gigabyte 10606GB
Fans: 3x Arctic P12 PST PWM RGB
PSU: Corsair CX430
Water cool loop:
I had a radiator, hose, cooling head with pump from my last itx radio build.
Then I also had a small brake fluid reservoir from a bike and after a bit of modifying the lid a small custom loop was made
The bracke reservoir came with a small bracket, so modified the top so it can be mounted inside the case:
We got a nice laser cutter for acrylic, paper etc at work so gave that a go.
I made a full plate for the cabinet side and the a paper sheet so I could spray paint the inside (3 layers) also did the same with the front:
A pic of the inside, still need to mount the water cooling loop and one RGB fan.
