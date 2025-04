DeepSeek Outstrips Meta and Mistral To Lead Open-Source AI Race

Nvidia and the AI boom face a scaling problem Click to expand...

I think this part is a good reminder about hype-news:We want to highlight that the narrative has flipped from last month, when scaling laws were broken, we dispelled this myth , now algorithmic improvement is too fast and this too is somehow bad for Nvidia and GPUs.And people thought it was bad for the industry, now it would be the opposite...The actual article as so little with the resume made of it above that link....Like the article say, GPT-4o-mini is much cheaper than deepseek V3, gemini 1.5 pro cost around the same ballpark, Gemini nano is cheaper, 93.3% cheaper inference cost is not versus standard methods, it is versus the most expensive models.We had 2 months ago, openSource model that ran on Laptop that were better than GPT 3 that costed a fortune the at launch (1,200 time more than GPT now), how is this right now any different ?All the press made around Deepseek, would they have compared with google performance and google pricing, would not have sounded nearly as impressive. google Flash 2.0 is significantly cheaper and beat Deepseek R1 in a lot of things.