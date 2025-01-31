DeepSeek Outstrips Meta and Mistral To Lead Open-Source AI Race

erek
“The Chinese startup, backed by hedge fund High-Flyer, reached this milestone through innovations in Multi-head Latent Attention technology, which cut inference costs by 93.3% versus standard methods. Despite offering services below cost to gain market share, its performance matches or exceeds OpenAI's GPT-4.”
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...-meta-and-mistral-to-lead-open-source-ai-race
