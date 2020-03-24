Deep Cool Gamaxx L240 liquid cpu cooler

hossdaddy

hossdaddy

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2007
Messages
2,829
Hey guys,

I hope you are staying safe during this crisis!

Anyway I was just wondering if there is any software for this cpu cooler I am using? I looked on the website and I can't find anything but it doesn't seem complete.

Do these types of coolers just run at one speed? How do i control the rad fans?

TIA!
 
