Deep Cool Captain 240EX AIO for sale - Whiite

I have an old, but only open box, white Deep Cool Captain 240 EX cooler for sale.
'Open box' b/c apart from opening it, I've never used it. But it's also 'old' b/c I bought this thing in ... 2019. Just never got around to doing the white build that I wanted to; it's been in a closet ever since. But it is past its 3 year warranty.
It's AM4 compatible. One pic shows that I touched the thermal paste when inspecting everything, but still should be ok to install.
$50 shipped, via USPS Priority Mail.
Payment via PayPal, heat is in my signature.
'Open box' b/c apart from opening it, I've never used it. But it's also 'old' b/c I bought this thing in ... 2019. Just never got around to doing the white build that I wanted to; it's been in a closet ever since. But it is past its 3 year warranty.
It's AM4 compatible. One pic shows that I touched the thermal paste when inspecting everything, but still should be ok to install.
$50 shipped, via USPS Priority Mail.
Payment via PayPal, heat is in my signature.