Deck Accessories? Skins\Shells\Docks\etc tell us what we must have and post what you have. Likes\Dislikes etc.

Need a dock or something to put it in or on so our cat doesn't walk on it when I set it on my nightstand or desk. Not sure if I want to put a skin on it or a rubber shell.
https://dbrand.com/killswitch Looks interesting. Wonder what it looks like with the travel cover on. Bought the ps5 darkplates and I think they spent more on the box it came in than the product. Website humor is worth just browsing around though.
What's everyone else going with?
