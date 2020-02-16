Decision between AM4 motherboards

Looking to replace my X370 Gaming K7 with an X470/X570 board that's more stable with 3rd gen Ryzen and has a better BIOS / software. The fan and RGB controls are just unusable.



Looking at either the Asus X470 Crosshair VII or X570 TUF boards. Wondering if there's something good MSI to be looking at as well, or what'd be the best between the two ASUS boards listed (or another good option). Only difference I can see is PCIe 4.0 which I think means nothing really, even though I do have a 5700XT.