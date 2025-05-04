  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Deciding between Asus, Gigabyte and MSI Z790 for i7-12700K

QuakTech

May 4, 2025
Currently in the process of specifying a 12700K build, air cooled with Noctua D15 G2, DDR5 and Seasonic 750w PSU or similar quality. Have been looking at Asus Strix Z790-H/F/E series, primary concern is best quality and reliability, no desire to overclock, picked up the K variant processor due to deal pricing. Might at some point upgrade to 14700K before they discontinue altogether. Always used Asus boards to Intel builds in the past, around 5 personally and many more for friends/clients, never had issues. Some recent reports do raise concerns, regarding hardware failures and faults with USB ports and RAM socket failure.

Open to other brands such as MSI or Gigabyte, not desperate to have M2 gen5, prefer to get something which is proven and reliable. Appreciate any suggestions or stories from users who have first hand experience.
 
Asus should be out of the question. They are a NIGHTMARE to rma with in the even you have an issue. Some MSI boards are known to be rock solid… like the MAG Tomahawk. Gigabyte can be hit and miss but I’d take one of their mid tier boards over any Asus.
 
Thanks, I have read some horror stories about Asus RMA process. Feedback on MSI and Aorus models does seem quite positive, frustrating that Asus seem to have gone off the boil lately.
 
gb was my go to for years with zero issues, only tried an asus due to price, have only used one msi. so go gb?
 
Thanks, the Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7 is on my radar, along with the Aorus Master X, seem to generally get good feedback. I guess it isn't too late for me to go AMD, the 12700K is still within the return window, that could be a whole other can of worms!
 
