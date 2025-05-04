Deciding between Asus, Gigabyte and MSI Z790 for i7-12700K

Currently in the process of specifying a 12700K build, air cooled with Noctua D15 G2, DDR5 and Seasonic 750w PSU or similar quality. Have been looking at Asus Strix Z790-H/F/E series, primary concern is best quality and reliability, no desire to overclock, picked up the K variant processor due to deal pricing. Might at some point upgrade to 14700K before they discontinue altogether. Always used Asus boards to Intel builds in the past, around 5 personally and many more for friends/clients, never had issues. Some recent reports do raise concerns, regarding hardware failures and faults with USB ports and RAM socket failure.
Open to other brands such as MSI or Gigabyte, not desperate to have M2 gen5, prefer to get something which is proven and reliable. Appreciate any suggestions or stories from users who have first hand experience.
