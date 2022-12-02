Decided to pre-order one of these UPDATED with even more stuff

I have a set number of small to medium sized parts which I seem to print over and over so I thought I would order one of these. My particular order comes with the spring steel plate and is supposed to ship in January...

Can't wait to see how the production version performs since the pre-production ones seem to perform well in the type of use case I see most.

Im curious how it goes. It for sure was designed by a creative design and marketing team with total freedom lol. They use too many buzzwords in their ad.

Last i saw they werent shipping the "AI" function of it yet, was going to be a future upgrade.

I am clearly skeptical, to me it is trying to be like cricut is to vinyl cutters, a fancy sleek looking product that gets in its own way with all its proprietary stuff.
 
