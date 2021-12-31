Decay : a new tech demo to test your graphics card

cybereality
This is a real time graphics demo I made in about 1 month using the Godot Engine.
I think it turned out well, and is optimized for high end graphics cards. I can get 60FPS at 4K on an RTX 3060.
Please check it out if you want something new to try (you can download for free).
https://cybereality.itch.io/decay-a-real-time-experience
