Decades later, John Romero looks back at the birth of the first-person shooter

Id Software co-founder talks to Ars about everything from Catacomb 3-D to "boomer shooters"
John Romero remembers the moment he realized what the future of gaming would look like...In late 1991, Romero and his colleagues at id Software had just released Catacomb 3-D, a crude-looking, EGA-colored first-person shooter that was nonetheless revolutionary compared to other first-person games of the time..."When we started making our 3D games, the only 3D games out there were nothing like ours," Romero told Ars in a recent interview. "They were lockstep, going through a maze, do a 90-degree turn, that kind of thing"...
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2024...flects-on-over-three-decades-as-the-doom-guy/
