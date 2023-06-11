Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,865
RISC-V, RISC-V, RISC-V like Gordon Mah Ung said

“One of the notable comments made in that Debian release team update is that while RISCV64 (RISC-V 64-bit) isn't yet on the official architecture list, the port is making good progress. For the Debian 13 release in a year and a half to two years out, it's expected to ship RISC-V 64-bit support. The architecture qualification will need to happen later in the Debian Trixie cycle.

The release team update can be found on the Debian mailing list. It would have been nice to see RISC-V support with Debian 12 but understandable considering many community open-source developers lack access to performant RISC-V hardware, but by the time of Debian 13 hopefully the RISC-V 64-bit open-source ecosystem will be a lot more mature.”

1686452244026.png

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Debian-13-RISC-V-64-Potential
 
Interesting.

I think it's a decade off, but it would be cool to have a RISC-V machine.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top