Death Stranding On PC Gains Exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 Equipment And Missions

"The aforementioned hacking system is available to Sam Bridges (Reedus) in combat and allows him to target enemy machines. Porters have the ability to stop Mule sensor poles from activating for a limited time, as well as stun enemy Odradeks and hack Mule trucks to stop them.

As for some of the unlockable items available to Porters, they include...
  • Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power
  • Silver Hand modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in game
  • New holograms including a Samurai symbol signboard and a Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions
  • Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses"

https://hothardware.com/news/death-stranding-pc-cyberpunk-2077-equipment-missions
 
