Death Stranding launches November 8, 2019; confirmed as PS4 exclusive

Earlier today, Kojima Productions hosted a livestream on Twitch for Death Stranding, where the release date was revealed along with new gameplay footage. The game will launch worldwide on November 8 this year exclusively on the PlayStation 4.


Pre-orders will go live on the PlayStation Store when it updates later today. There are several digital and physical versions of the game that will be available including a $200 Collector's Edition.

https://blog.us.playstation.com/2019/05/29/death-stranding-available-november-8-on-ps4/

rumors are that they bumped Last of Us 2 to early 2020 for this...why????...no offense to Kojima who's makes very artsy and creative games but LoU2 will sell way more and should have come out first...plus Kojima doesn't have the luxury of stamping the Metal Gear name on this which had name recognition...I have a feeling Death Stranding is going to disappoint in terms of sales...I'm sure creatively it'll be something special
 
polonyc2 said:
rumors are that they bumped Last of Us 2 to early 2020 for this...why????...no offense to Kojima who's makes very artsy and creative games but LoU2 will sell way more and should have come out first...plus Kojima doesn't have the luxury of stamping the Metal Gear name on this which had name recognition...I have a feeling Death Stranding is going to disappoint in terms of sales...I'm sure creatively it'll be something special
I think Kojima has more brand recognition himself than the intellectual property he produces.

Horizon: Zero Dawn, a brand new IP from a known developer who were infamous for over-promising and under-delivering, sold 3 million copies in its first 2 weeks and has sold more than 10 million over 2 years. This after there was confusion and disappointment from its gameplay reveals at conventions leading up to its release.

Days Gone, a brand new IP from a new and unknown developer, sold nearly 2 million copies in its first 2 weeks.

Trust me when I say that Death Stranding will be putting up big sales numbers even when compared to PS4's other exclusives.
 
polonyc2 said:
rumors are that they bumped Last of Us 2 to early 2020 for this...why????...no offense to Kojima who's makes very artsy and creative games but LoU2 will sell way more and should have come out first...plus Kojima doesn't have the luxury of stamping the Metal Gear name on this which had name recognition...I have a feeling Death Stranding is going to disappoint in terms of sales...I'm sure creatively it'll be something special
Assuming there is any truth to the rumor, if Naughty Dog delays a game, its for a good reason.
 
polonyc2 said:
rumors are that they bumped Last of Us 2 to early 2020 for this...why????...no offense to Kojima who's makes very artsy and creative games but LoU2 will sell way more and should have come out first...plus Kojima doesn't have the luxury of stamping the Metal Gear name on this which had name recognition...I have a feeling Death Stranding is going to disappoint in terms of sales...I'm sure creatively it'll be something special
Can't agree. Last of Us was cool, and sequel gameplay footage looks solid, but.. meh. More of the same linear and predictable storytime game.

Death Stranding looks supernatural-incredible. The trailers have been transfixing. I look forward to avoiding all further trailers and spoilers and playing it blind, trying to figure out wtf is going on, just as god intended.

Sony is making the right call.
 
I'm not sure what people are seeing in the trailer, gameplay-wise, that they think looks so good. Every instance of gameplay looks incredibly generic. The story bits look like typical Kojima bullshit, something I got sick of after MGS5.
 
Kinsaras said:
Assuming there is any truth to the rumor, if Naughty Dog delays a game, its for a good reason.
I don't think Naughty Dog made the call...apparently the game is finished and was ready to launch this Fall...but Kojima wanted Death Stranding to also come out this Fall and Sony made the call to push Last of Us back...you can't have 2 'big' titles coming out at the same time...
 
Derangel said:
I'm not sure what people are seeing in the trailer, gameplay-wise, that people think looks so good. Every instance of gameplay looks incredibly generic. The story bits look like typical Kojima bullshit, something I got sick of after MGS5.
people are going crazy because it's a fully realized Kojima game...no other reason...it's definitely not generic, it looks like a typical weird Kojima story
 
polonyc2 said:
people are going crazy because it's a fully realized Kojima game...no other reason...it's definitely not generic, it looks like a typical weird Kojima story
None of the gameplay they showed looked outstanding. The trailer seemed pretty obsessed with going "look at all the names we got" as an attempt to hide the lacking gameplay.
 
Derangel said:
None of the gameplay they showed looked outstanding. The trailer seemed pretty obsessed with going "look at all the names we got" as an attempt to hide the lacking gameplay.
I wouldn't call Lindsay Wagner or Norman Reedus big names...
 
polonyc2 said:
I wouldn't call Lindsay Wagner or Norman Reedus big names...
Reedus is pretty well known. Even if people don't watch The Walking Dead his name has spread quite a bit due to the praise people heap on him for his acting in the series.
 
polonyc2 said:
I wouldn't call Lindsay Wagner or Norman Reedus big names...
The Bionic Woman and The Walking Dead? Okay...

Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux are both big stars on the international stage.

Troy Baker is huge in the world of voice acting.
 
Derangel said:
I'm not sure what people are seeing in the trailer, gameplay-wise, that they think looks so good. Every instance of gameplay looks incredibly generic. The story bits look like typical Kojima bullshit, something I got sick of after MGS5.
Well, Kojima always does this... he is a master of deception... think back to the MGS 5 trailers... for me the game was almost completely different from what I saw during the first reveals. Also Silent Hills, or rather P.T. (RIP).

In all fairness to Kojima... his "typical Kojima bullshit" is needed in the gaming world... Death Stranding as far as concept, story, and maybe even gameplay look so different and out there compared to the generic bullshit we get lately that it's a welcome respite from the sequel, cookie-cutter, "safe for the developer and publisher" bullshit we get. I want to be surprised, I want something different... I mean fuck I bought a VR headset just so I could enjoy something new in a different way.

In any case, I am not excusing Kojima entirely... while I am a huge fan... I am super excited about this game because it's his first game completely separate from the con-strictures of other powerful bodies. It could end up being incredibly stupid and boring, but on the other hand it could be incredible and surprise everyone. Only time will tell... in the mean time I definitely preordered that collector's edition b/c I need that life-size BB pod. lol. The Ludens key-chain is cool too.
 
I watched the trailer just so I could see how far this guys mental illness had progressed, and it's come quite a long way since his last Metal Gear installment. I don't know what it is, the Dreamcast-Coin Op style of gameplay/animation, the non stop exposure of all of this guys fetishes (Psycho Mantis and the ChickDude with the wrestling boots.....honestly, shit do I even need to go on at this point?). Yeah, sure, in my porn I don't care, but in my tactical murder simulators give me Sam Fisher any day of the week. Doesn't one of the MG installments have a 35 minute mini-game where all the snakes have to masturbate over sailor moon action figures....or am I thinking of something in one of the Animal Crossing titles?
 
eh, disappointing. I was looking forward to this but as a PS4 exclusive, that is not going to happen
 
Derangel said:
Did you expect it not to be? Sony is not only publishing the game but they funded development.
They gave him a blank check pretty much, just look at all the acting and voice talent he secured.
 
Dam I sold the ps4, I though this game was a pipe dream and would be done in 2-3 years. Ahh it's probably not going to be that good.
 
both Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Is that a first? Anyone seen any other 3rd party game, that released on both at the same time?
 
