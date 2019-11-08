Death Stranding launches November 8, 2019; confirmed as PS4 exclusive

Derangel said: I'm not sure what people are seeing in the trailer, gameplay-wise, that they think looks so good. Every instance of gameplay looks incredibly generic. The story bits look like typical Kojima bullshit, something I got sick of after MGS5. Click to expand...

Well, Kojima always does this... he is a master of deception... think back to the MGS 5 trailers... for me the game was almost completely different from what I saw during the first reveals. Also Silent Hills, or rather P.T. (RIP).In all fairness to Kojima... his "typical Kojima bullshit" is needed in the gaming world... Death Stranding as far as concept, story, and maybe even gameplay look so different and out there compared to the generic bullshit we get lately that it's a welcome respite from the sequel, cookie-cutter, "safe for the developer and publisher" bullshit we get. I want to be surprised, I want something different... I mean fuck I bought a VR headset just so I could enjoy something new in a different way.In any case, I am not excusing Kojima entirely... while I am a huge fan... I am super excited about this game because it's his first game completely separate from the con-strictures of other powerful bodies. It could end up being incredibly stupid and boring, but on the other hand it could be incredible and surprise everyone. Only time will tell... in the mean time I definitely preordered that collector's edition b/c I need that life-size BB pod. lol. The Ludens key-chain is cool too.