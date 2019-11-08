Death Stranding launches November 8, 2019; confirmed as PS4 exclusive

Armenius
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Earlier today, Kojima Productions hosted a livestream on Twitch for Death Stranding, where the release date was revealed along with new gameplay footage. The game will launch worldwide on November 8 this year exclusively on the PlayStation 4.
Pre-orders will go live on the PlayStation Store when it updates later today. There are several digital and physical versions of the game that will be available including a $200 Collector's Edition.
https://blog.us.playstation.com/2019/05/29/death-stranding-available-november-8-on-ps4/
