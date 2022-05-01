Dear MSI, thank you for leaving the solder pads for the 2nd m.2 location on my laptop...... PS, you're cheap, and F warranties!

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,346
Couldn't find the modding section, I might be getting old.

Laptop: MSI GL65-Leopard 10sek-022
Came with 1 m.2 socket and a 2.5 SATA bay with solder pads for a 2nd one that MSI left bare since this is on their lower tiers, but they left the BIOS enabled for also.

1 m.2 socket
10 capacitors
and a
2.5mm m.2 stud later.......
for a 2TB NVMe.

20220501_142015.jpg


Now hopefully those 4 0201 caps I lost aren't floating around inside....... :( lol

I forgot to take some after pics, but will snap some when I swap drives later.

Before:
IMG_20210702_121115.jpg

IMG_20210714_131614.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top