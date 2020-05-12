Dealing with bad eBay buyers....

I had a CPU for sale on ebay, it was open box, fully tested.

CPU was listed on eBay with no returns.



So this guy from Missouri bought it, and day after the CPU shipped he sends me this message:



"Hi. I've had a change of heart and want to go with AMD. Is there any way I could return this when it arrives? Thank you for considering "



I replied to him:



"I'm sorry but the item was posted with no returns accepted. "



After the CPU arrived I got this message:



"Hello. This CPU is dead on arrival. It failed to boot, so I took a trip to Microcenter and bought an extra new motherboard, ram, and psu to confirm, and the CPU is still failing to boot. I need a full refund including shipping."



I accepted the return... but now i'm out 25-30 bucks shipping both ways...



And I know the only reason he returned it because he changed his mind.



Anyone else dealt with something like this before? I was thinking about doing a video of testing the CPU, showing it works, and then doing a refund for cost - shipping both ways.