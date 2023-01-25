Deal of the day - G.Skill Ripjaws S5 64GB (2x32gb) DDR5-5200 $125 PENDING

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,953
Paypal F&F preferred or make up the difference.

PENDING - G.Skill Ripjaws S5 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5-5200 - F5-5200J3636D32GX2-RS5K - $125 shipped

OCs to 5600mhz with a breeze at CL40, nothing spectacular but a good working 64gb kit. Never tried for higher. YMMV depending on chipset. I used on AMD.






Heatware under SLK.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top