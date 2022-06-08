Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Somebody dropped the ball and released the trailer signifying the Steam release of Deadly Premonition 2 that is happening during or after Summer Game Fest. The trailer is now gone from Youtube, but Wario64 captured the details.

https://nitter.net/Wario64/status/1534515319598743552
1654695424705.png


SWERY is the game director responsible for Deadly Premonition, if anybody didn't know. He is the one seen in the second picture.
1654695643749.png
 
