Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

Armenius
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 31,554
Somebody dropped the ball and released the trailer signifying the Steam release of Deadly Premonition 2 that is happening during or after Summer Game Fest. The trailer is now gone from Youtube, but Wario64 captured the details.
https://nitter.net/Wario64/status/1534515319598743552
SWERY is the game director responsible for Deadly Premonition, if anybody didn't know. He is the one seen in the second picture.
https://nitter.net/Wario64/status/1534515319598743552
SWERY is the game director responsible for Deadly Premonition, if anybody didn't know. He is the one seen in the second picture.