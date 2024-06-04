[Deadish - up to $80] [Warm] Refurbished HGST Ultrastar HE10 10TB SATA HUH721010ALE601 - eBay $70

SamuelL421 said: Just a heads up, this seller also has 14tb WD (HGST) Ultrastar 530's that work out to $7 a TB also (after coupon) - $98 for a 14tb enterprise drive is great considering I bought a lot of these drives at 2-3x that price just two years ago. I have a pile of these exact drives and (knock on wood) haven't had a single failure. Click to expand...

Damn f***, Id say thats an even better deal. An interesting note (that I didnt want to mention to get hopes up or look stupid) - I also had a coupon option for the 10 gig drives -When I went to the link there was a coupon code that was a code for $7, was able to use it for 2 drives which saved an additional $14.BUTWhen I returned to the listing there was no longer a code. I even logged out, tried another browser cleared caches etc, still no code showing. I had overwritten my clipboard and for security purposes I do not have a clipboard history on.I do not know the criteria of the coupon showing up, SD link, normal link, logged in, maybe ebay "history" or feedback? Since I cant duplicate it I dont know. It could be personal to account or universal. :dunno:What Im getting at is can someone who hasnt visited this yet test it and paste a coupon code if it shows up?