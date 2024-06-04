[Deadish - up to $80] [Warm] Refurbished HGST Ultrastar HE10 10TB SATA HUH721010ALE601 - eBay $70

Ah, go hard drive. But at $7/TB pretty solid price for a 10TB capacity. I've seen 4TB for <$4/TB and apparently those will drop even further soon.
 
Feedback in "The last 6 months" (for what thats worth) say zero problems with RMA/Warranty if needed. Always test a refurb drive. If there are any bad sectors said seller will replace/refund (no Im not promoting them just reporting what I have read) As with any local storage (refurb, spinner, ssd whatever) always backup if you have important data. But yeah agreed, these things are tanks, why I put it up.
 
They literally gave me a full refund nearly 5 years to the month, after I had 2 out of 12 drives die. No questions asked. They did not have replacement drives available. Was a seamless process. Goharddrive has been around for many years at this point.
 
I have been plagued by comments like that for 20+ years but that was the most clever one yet.

Seriously tho $7 a TB on a 10TB drive from a seller that offers no questions asked refund/return/replacement battleship drive I guess I thought worth mentioning.

Almost 2500 sold on the listing, must be alot of datacenters that dont think the drives suck. Makes me kinda wonder where Goharddrive gets them all.
 
Haha. Sorry to join the chorus. Couldn’t resist,

Yes this is a legit deal for sure. Data centers probably cycle the drives out after xyz hours of utilization to get ahead of any potential issues. I work with one of the biggest and the scale of what they do is crazy.

This company may even get paid to take them off of their hands haha. Especially if they’re contracted to securely wipe.
 
Just a heads up, this seller also has 14tb WD (HGST) Ultrastar 530's that work out to $7 a TB also (after coupon) - $98 for a 14tb enterprise drive is great considering I bought a lot of these drives at 2-3x that price just two years ago. I have a pile of these exact drives and (knock on wood) haven't had a single failure.

Edit: here's the listing - https://www.ebay.com/itm/156200605673
 
Damn f***, Id say thats an even better deal. An interesting note (that I didnt want to mention to get hopes up or look stupid) - I also had a coupon option for the 10 gig drives -

When I went to the link there was a coupon code that was a code for $7, was able to use it for 2 drives which saved an additional $14.

BUT

When I returned to the listing there was no longer a code. I even logged out, tried another browser cleared caches etc, still no code showing. I had overwritten my clipboard and for security purposes I do not have a clipboard history on.

I do not know the criteria of the coupon showing up, SD link, normal link, logged in, maybe ebay "history" or feedback? Since I cant duplicate it I dont know. It could be personal to account or universal. :dunno:

What Im getting at is can someone who hasnt visited this yet test it and paste a coupon code if it shows up?
 
Never heard of HGST. I would stick to the big three when it comes to mechanical drives:

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Toshiba
 
You’re kidding right… please tell me this is a subtle attempt to troll…

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/HGST

Hitachi… Bought by WD… literally Hitachi made some of the most historically dependable hard drives for at least an era.

*edit* I should be fair and also mention the dreaded “Deathstar” debacle that plagued hitachi for a few years also.

WD acquired hitachi and their helium tech and implemented that into their own drives, now all branded under WD. Also was branded back in the day as IBM hard drives.
 
hardware_failure said:

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness​

Joined Nov 4, 2005 Messages 6,228

You're joking right?
Exactly. if not, it’s a good time to point out post count doesn’t mean too much. Joking aside if he does any research he would find out fast. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with mergers but hitachi was a big player.
 
Yeah it’s too bad their 18TBs are $200+. Would love to have a ton of drives on standby to slot into my NAS. At that price I’d rather stretch to new.
 
Honestly we’ve debated this for decades and yet they are still here. I just don’t see the tech going anywhere soon even if it’s ancient. It’s statistically more reliable than most other media forms that are affordable for consumers.
 
Lke you imply it will for sure take a bit longer than many people think. Reminds me of the writers of star trek that want to think that we will be traveling at warp speed inbetween star systems in 200 year from now :eye roll:
 
Technically LTO tapes should be more reliable (the tapes, not the drives, but the tapas are what matters). Once you are over the SAS integration they are pretty affordable.
 
Once you go SAS, you can get 8TB for $35 or $4.375/TB. Of course this is used no warranty, but there used to be some with a warranty for $45 out there.
 
Agreed but also arguably not accessible by most consumers. Also storage can be tedious without compromising the integrity of the media.
 
Very true. HBA’s are very cheap also. Downside is, recovering data from these drives requires working hba setups. USB sas is astronomically expensive.
 
I know these are good drives but the 5 years scares me considering these are heliums and ours have started failing at the 6 year mark. I guess they haven't figured out to keep the lighter than air gas inside forever. ;-)

Or it's just media wear. I mean recording 24x7 in a conditioned environment (security).
 
Foxhack said:
I got this coupon when clicking on the drive in the first post: YUSPGI7XZJHCBV7M

Hope it's not targeted and it works for you.
Dude - That was it! (I remember the last 4 digits at least) doesnt seem to work for me anymore, maybe because I used it. YMMV. If for some reason if interested cant hurt to try it!
 
I’d be more inclined to believe it’s the 100% usage at play. Well it at least has something to do with it. It’s not so much the 24/7 usage nature as it is the continues writes
 
Yup. Its not the POH so much that matters but the small constant random writes and spin up/spin downs. Ironically turning a HHD on and off every day (or even every few days) will kill it faster than leaving it on 24/7. Obviously datacenter drives when they have 1000's of POH and single digit power ons. (as people have reported)

Edit: Guess I should have used the word "suggests" vs "obviously", Im sure many of us have drives in RAID/NAS setups with similar SMART numbers.
 
Mylar vs rubber ballons FTW! Pesky tiny helium molucules.
 
I will say that drives in NAS (both Synology and QNAP) seem to be noisier and show more activity then ones in servers with intelligent host controllers with gigs of fast onboard cache. (RAID6/10/60) The exception is the Rack Stations with 2TB nvme cache drives.
 
He is hard to contain for sure. Remember the story about iphones and apple watches getting (temporarily) bricked when in the presence of He? Amazing how it can it get anywhere. A sealed borosilicate ampule will hold it in place. HeNe laser tubes expire after years of sitting and those are sealed with torrseal and I never would have thought it could get through that. Probably an atom at a time. ;-)
 
Very good point about the cache, didnt even think about that. Would certainly help with seq writes vs randoms at least. Im guessing that if random data changes enuff before it needs to be written that would help alot too.
 
our-mother-been-telling-you-stories-about-me-again.gif


Sorry, couldn't resist! :D
 
