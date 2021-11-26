DEAD Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

Mad[H]atter
I know there's a ton of Black Friday deals but this caught my eye if anyone's interested as well.
https://amplifi.com/alien
https://amplifi.com/alien
I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-Great find! Ordered one, thx!
I just bought one from BB 2 weeks ago for $379. They won't price match, so it's going back. I don't need a second unit. A single one drenches my 2800 sq ft house with wifi, but I figure I'll play with the mesh features for a bit before the first one gets returned.
They aren't the most configurable routers on the planet but I have 5 years experience with their original Amplifi offering and it has never needed a power down/reboot. Ever. Firmware updates are ota and auto-install. Absolutely zero complaints.
So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-
This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch. I have a dream machine setup but this caught my eye as I don't see them on sale often. I was looking for something easy for a family member to setup.So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.
I’m waiting for the DreamMachine Pro SE to have an actual release date. Then I can downsize my home rack.This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch.
I'm waiting for the udm pro to just be in stock.I’m waiting for the DreamMachine Pro SE to have an actual release date. Then I can downsize my home rack.
Was in stock last week for a little bit.. Got one and a 24-pro switch and WiFi 6LR .. replacing a edge router POE-5 , hdnano and tplink switch. Probably add one more WiFi 6LR AP .. So far love the udm pro the WiFi 6LR is also a beast.I'm waiting for the udm pro to just be in stock.
To be fair, we're at a point where college students of Astrophysics (and other high level STEM fields) barely even know how to use PCs.What I don't get about these types of routers is why they completely hobble the web interface for managing and setting them up then expect people to use the mobile app to do anything advanced. When did things go so backwards? Use a tiny touch screen with a crappy virtual on-screen keyboard vs an actual physical keyboard and a large easy to read and navigate web interface for putting in advance settings in a router is better? WTF?
Never had any real problems with their firmware aside from them dumbing it down and hiding functionality in the newer interfaces.Please stop buying Ubiquiti crap, literally, they are crap now, they grew too large and their firmware is flakey as heck., also... they left every customer open to be compromised for weeks to keep their share prices up..
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2021/03/whistleblower-ubiquiti-breach-catastrophic/
I've been pulling them out of client sites for years now. From random power downs, no band steering/band steering not working, god awful "controllers" causing problems, etc. I can't speak to the routers and switches as I've not used them.Please stop buying Ubiquiti crap, literally, they are crap now, they grew too large and their firmware is flakey as heck., also... they left every customer open to be compromised for weeks to keep their share prices up..
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2021/03/whistleblower-ubiquiti-breach-catastrophic/
Not quiet the same, releasing a security update vs their entire company essentially being compromised and full admin rights to their entire AWS infra giving access to pretty much every single cloud customers information and thus access to their actual networks, this was far far worse than some Asus or NetGear router having a firmware bug which "might" get exploited. Ubiquiti essentially allowed their customers to be exploited over several weeks while they kept their mouth shut and tried to down play the whole thing.Never had any real problems with their firmware aside from them dumbing it down and hiding functionality in the newer interfaces.
If your only real complaints are around their breach, I agree that was bad but to be fair how many consumer networked devices in general aren't even getting security updates at all anymore or at least as frequently as they should be? Not many other companies are much better.
That's presuming you actually USE their cloud infrastructure. Why anybody with half a security brain would trust their networks to something as public-facing as the cloud without at least understanding the security ramifications of it... well that's on them. (All my ubnt gear is locally hosted, locally managed with cloud access turned off)Not quiet the same, releasing a security update vs their entire company essentially being compromised and full admin rights to their entire AWS infra giving access to pretty much every single cloud customers information and thus access to their actual networks, this was far far worse than some Asus or NetGear router having a firmware bug which "might" get exploited. Ubiquiti essentially allowed their customers to be exploited over several weeks while they kept their mouth shut and tried to down play the whole thing.
Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalmThat's presuming you actually USE their cloud infrastructure. Why anybody with half a security brain would trust their networks to something as public-facing as the cloud without at least understanding the security ramifications of it... well that's on them. (All my ubnt gear is locally hosted, locally managed with cloud access turned off)
But again, I also agree with you with how they handled the situation. But saying consumer routers "might" get exploited... it's one of the most active targets currently for botnet malware.
I dont monitor any of that stuff... I get nervous about stuff hitting my router -_-Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalm
For sure, home / SOHO routers all day long are trying to get hit, the amount of crap that hits my pfsense....
It can get obsessives...lots coming in from Asia and Russia, whitelist is the only thing allowed in/out - everything else is reporting as blocked in and out..I dont monitor any of that stuff... I get nervous about stuff hitting my router -_-
Annnd hot off the presses... It was an inside job. https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ev-charged-for-trying-to-extort-his-employer/Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalm
For sure, home / SOHO routers all day long are trying to get hit, the amount of crap that hits my pfsense....
I was just reading that!Annnd hot off the presses... It was an inside job. https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ev-charged-for-trying-to-extort-his-employer/
Edit: I quoted the wrong post, but anyway.
So reading the story, any changes to previous posts you want to make given it seems you spread false information?I was just reading that!
bloody insane!