DEAD Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

H

HardWired1

n00b
Joined
Apr 4, 2009
Messages
14
Great find! Ordered one, thx!

I just bought one from BB 2 weeks ago for $379. They won't price match, so it's going back. I don't need a second unit. A single one drenches my 2800 sq ft house with wifi, but I figure I'll play with the mesh features for a bit before the first one gets returned.

They aren't the most configurable routers on the planet but I have 5 years experience with their original Amplifi offering and it has never needed a power down/reboot. Ever. Firmware updates are ota and auto-install. Absolutely zero complaints.
 
Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
5,326
HardWired1 said:
Great find! Ordered one, thx!

I just bought one from BB 2 weeks ago for $379. They won't price match, so it's going back. I don't need a second unit. A single one drenches my 2800 sq ft house with wifi, but I figure I'll play with the mesh features for a bit before the first one gets returned.

They aren't the most configurable routers on the planet but I have 5 years experience with their original Amplifi offering and it has never needed a power down/reboot. Ever. Firmware updates are ota and auto-install. Absolutely zero complaints.
I've used so many wifi routers over the years and they all suck in some way. Getting sick of issues... may just go buy something like this -_-
 
Mad[H]atter

Mad[H]atter

Blood Diamond Dealer
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
8,256
MavericK said:
So just buy something like an EdgeRouter and get an access point(s). I went that route years ago and never looked back.
This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch. I have a dream machine setup but this caught my eye as I don't see them on sale often. I was looking for something easy for a family member to setup.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
4,763
Mad[H]atter said:
This is the way, then when WiFi standards change it's just one part you're swapping out, not the router and switch.
I’m waiting for the DreamMachine Pro SE to have an actual release date. Then I can downsize my home rack.
 
A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,453
I'd buy it for $100 or $150 less without the completely unnecessary touch screen. It already has a phone app, why do you need a touch screen? Just adds expense. My Asus 3100 has been great for years, but it's seeming flaky just recently. My router is hidden in my basement, a screen on it serves nothing. I'll keep looking.
 
M

Makeroflostsouls

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2008
Messages
2,783
SunnyD said:
I'm waiting for the udm pro to just be in stock.
Was in stock last week for a little bit.. Got one and a 24-pro switch and WiFi 6LR .. replacing a edge router POE-5 , hdnano and tplink switch. Probably add one more WiFi 6LR AP .. So far love the udm pro the WiFi 6LR is also a beast.
 
H

HardWired1

n00b
Joined
Apr 4, 2009
Messages
14
Like most owning Wi-Fi routers for the last 25 years we all know about the slow downs or disconnects forcing us to power down and reboot.

I installed the original Amplifi HD mesh setup in my in-laws 6000 sq ft ranch home 4 years ago when it was released and it has been completely hands off since then. It keeps up with the auto-install firmware releases and sits there without a hiccup. Not once have they called to say "the Wi-Fi is down what do we do?" A rock solid router for sure.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,404
What I don't get about these types of routers is why they completely hobble the web interface for managing and setting them up then expect people to use the mobile app to do anything advanced. When did things go so backwards? Use a tiny touch screen with a crappy virtual on-screen keyboard vs an actual physical keyboard and a large easy to read and navigate web interface for putting in advance settings in a router is better? WTF?
 
O

owkia

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 27, 2007
Messages
4,522
LurkerLito said:
What I don't get about these types of routers is why they completely hobble the web interface for managing and setting them up then expect people to use the mobile app to do anything advanced. When did things go so backwards? Use a tiny touch screen with a crappy virtual on-screen keyboard vs an actual physical keyboard and a large easy to read and navigate web interface for putting in advance settings in a router is better? WTF?
To be fair, we're at a point where college students of Astrophysics (and other high level STEM fields) barely even know how to use PCs.

I don't see it getting better any time soon.
 
D

DocNo

Gawd
Joined
Apr 23, 2012
Messages
662
If you are buying a set of meshed access points make sure they have dedicated radios for meshing!

Amplify does not. Even their Alien line, which was super disappointing.

I have a ton of UBNT gear but as MrGuvernment points out for the past three or four years - every since they fired all their US developers and shipped all software development overseas - their firmware has sucked. Not sure who I'm going to go with when I decided to get into Wifi 6. Probably Ruckus. Their kit is expensive and butt ugly but at least it works!
 
S

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,160
MrGuvernment said:
Please stop buying Ubiquiti crap, literally, they are crap now, they grew too large and their firmware is flakey as heck., also... they left every customer open to be compromised for weeks to keep their share prices up..
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2021/03/whistleblower-ubiquiti-breach-catastrophic/
Never had any real problems with their firmware aside from them dumbing it down and hiding functionality in the newer interfaces.

If your only real complaints are around their breach, I agree that was bad but to be fair how many consumer networked devices in general aren't even getting security updates at all anymore or at least as frequently as they should be? Not many other companies are much better.
 
GnomeCop

GnomeCop

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
1,560
Just some info for anyone looking into these routers and was wondering about adding mesh points and stuff:
  • Each router can only use a maximum of 1 mesh point per network.
  • The router/mesh point bundle is the only way to buy a mesh point
  • Each router + mesh point buncle is hard coded to each other. No mixing and matching from other sets. Also if the router dies, the mesh pt becomes garbage.
  • Routers can act as mesh points, so you can buy as amny alien routers as you want and create a mesh network. No limit besides your budget (not optimal use of $)
 
T

TheToE!

[H] Brewmaster
Joined
May 17, 2005
Messages
8,190
MrGuvernment said:
Please stop buying Ubiquiti crap, literally, they are crap now, they grew too large and their firmware is flakey as heck., also... they left every customer open to be compromised for weeks to keep their share prices up..
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2021/03/whistleblower-ubiquiti-breach-catastrophic/
I've been pulling them out of client sites for years now. From random power downs, no band steering/band steering not working, god awful "controllers" causing problems, etc. I can't speak to the routers and switches as I've not used them.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,325
SunnyD said:
Never had any real problems with their firmware aside from them dumbing it down and hiding functionality in the newer interfaces.

If your only real complaints are around their breach, I agree that was bad but to be fair how many consumer networked devices in general aren't even getting security updates at all anymore or at least as frequently as they should be? Not many other companies are much better.
Not quiet the same, releasing a security update vs their entire company essentially being compromised and full admin rights to their entire AWS infra giving access to pretty much every single cloud customers information and thus access to their actual networks, this was far far worse than some Asus or NetGear router having a firmware bug which "might" get exploited. Ubiquiti essentially allowed their customers to be exploited over several weeks while they kept their mouth shut and tried to down play the whole thing.
 
S

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,160
MrGuvernment said:
Not quiet the same, releasing a security update vs their entire company essentially being compromised and full admin rights to their entire AWS infra giving access to pretty much every single cloud customers information and thus access to their actual networks, this was far far worse than some Asus or NetGear router having a firmware bug which "might" get exploited. Ubiquiti essentially allowed their customers to be exploited over several weeks while they kept their mouth shut and tried to down play the whole thing.
That's presuming you actually USE their cloud infrastructure. Why anybody with half a security brain would trust their networks to something as public-facing as the cloud without at least understanding the security ramifications of it... well that's on them. (All my ubnt gear is locally hosted, locally managed with cloud access turned off)

But again, I also agree with you with how they handled the situation. But saying consumer routers "might" get exploited... it's one of the most active targets currently for botnet malware.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,325
SunnyD said:
That's presuming you actually USE their cloud infrastructure. Why anybody with half a security brain would trust their networks to something as public-facing as the cloud without at least understanding the security ramifications of it... well that's on them. (All my ubnt gear is locally hosted, locally managed with cloud access turned off)

But again, I also agree with you with how they handled the situation. But saying consumer routers "might" get exploited... it's one of the most active targets currently for botnet malware.
Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalm

For sure, home / SOHO routers all day long are trying to get hit, the amount of crap that hits my pfsense....
 
Tengis

Tengis

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 11, 2003
Messages
5,326
MrGuvernment said:
Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalm

For sure, home / SOHO routers all day long are trying to get hit, the amount of crap that hits my pfsense....
I dont monitor any of that stuff... I get nervous about stuff hitting my router -_-
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,325
Tengis said:
I dont monitor any of that stuff... I get nervous about stuff hitting my router -_-
It can get obsessives...lots coming in from Asia and Russia, whitelist is the only thing allowed in/out - everything else is reporting as blocked in and out..
it is crazy how much traffic samsung phones try to send out to Asia...

1638248437244.png
 
S

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,160
MrGuvernment said:
Look at how many companies are all running off AWS/Azure and most have no idea about the basics of security....people see cloud and think "wow, easy I can use my cell phone to set up and manage everything" /facepalm

For sure, home / SOHO routers all day long are trying to get hit, the amount of crap that hits my pfsense....
Annnd hot off the presses... It was an inside job. https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ev-charged-for-trying-to-extort-his-employer/

Edit: I quoted the wrong post, but anyway.
 
P

Putz

I have a custom title
Joined
Jul 8, 2002
Messages
5,376
I wanted one of these for a year or so, picked up one on black friday and it was awsome then started rebooting 3-4 times an hour, sent it back got another...does the same thing and sent it back too. reading forums its a long standing known issue they have yet to fix. little dissapointed. little dissapointed as the unifi stuff and edge max stuff has been quiet good for my clients.
 
