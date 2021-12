DEAD Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

If you are buying a set of meshed access points make sure they have dedicated radios for meshing!Amplify does not. Even their Alien line, which was super disappointing.I have a ton of UBNT gear but as MrGuvernment points out for the past three or four years - every since they fired all their US developers and shipped all software development overseas - their firmware has sucked. Not sure who I'm going to go with when I decided to get into Wifi 6. Probably Ruckus. Their kit is expensive and butt ugly but at least it works!