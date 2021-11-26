DEAD Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien WiFi Router $279 for Black Friday

Like most owning Wi-Fi routers for the last 25 years we all know about the slow downs or disconnects forcing us to power down and reboot.



I installed the original Amplifi HD mesh setup in my in-laws 6000 sq ft ranch home 4 years ago when it was released and it has been completely hands off since then. It keeps up with the auto-install firmware releases and sits there without a hiccup. Not once have they called to say "the Wi-Fi is down what do we do?" A rock solid router for sure.