Unfortunately I have an investment account so that my money is making me money and even though I don't take anything out of it the fund managers manipulate it this way and that and there's always something I have to do to my taxes. Translation: Deluxe won't cut it for me.



FYI, Costco is going to have $10-$15 off with their next coupon book, a day or two from now, not sure what their base price is but something to look into as well.