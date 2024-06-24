[DEAD] Steam Deck on Sale

I don't guess anybody cares about the LCD versions anymore. I did go ahead and grab the 512 gig model though only because it is on sale and I've been curious to try it out. I'm not going to use it enough to justify the OLED model. Just plan on playing some older less demanding games that have been driving me crazy sitting in my backlog for years.
 
Not sure if the OLED version is worth $175 + more.
 
Not sure if the OLED version is worth $175 + more.
Larger battery + 90hz screen over 60. Though I doubt it will get over 60 frame rates in most games. Extra battery life is good but I don't know how much longer it lasts in real world gaming. They do seem to claim a ~33% increase.

For around $15 or so more, you can get a 1TB SSD from Sabrent or Micron. So seems like the 64GB model is a better value. $15 or so more gets you a 1TB SSD.
 
I had to have a 64gb model and will probably go the the 1tb upgrade route too. Seems like a safe choice.
 
