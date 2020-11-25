[DEAD]Steam Autumn Sale 2020 has started! runs from November 25 to December 1, 2020 10AM PST

maro said: Just a heads up but keep in mind you'll still have to run Origin and link acct to steam for these titles. Looks like they do have steam achv's and trading cards. Click to expand...

I appreciate the heads up! I just noticed that disclaimer in Steam right as you posted. Bummer. I had to install Origin for BF 3 and 4 back in the day, but I had hoped it would all be through Steam now. It looks like I will end up having to install several different programs based on the different game developers. Not a big deal just an annoyance. This is what I ended up purchasing(the prices were all pretty close to other sources I had looked at, some lower than other sources):Crysis TrilogyThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year EditionWolfenstein Alt History CollectionDOOM Eternal Standard EditionFar Cry 5 - Standard EditionEA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLEAge of Empires Definitive CollectionTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe EditionI'm not sure if they're all part of the Autumn sale specifically but they all seemed to be a decent price. If anybody has other suggestions I'm open to them and appreciate it!