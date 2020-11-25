[DEAD]Steam Autumn Sale 2020 has started! runs from November 25 to December 1, 2020 10AM PST

Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,091
Screenshot_1.jpg

Screenshot_3.jpg

Screenshot_4.jpg

Screenshot_1.jpg


Screenshot_2.jpg


2020 Steam awards are now live cast your vote

Ladies and gentlemen boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2020 Steam Autumn sale is here!! The sale runs from November 25 to December 1, 2020 10 AM PST

Fun links to help you out

IsThereAnyDeal track pricing information such as bundle trackers, coupon listings, price history, but also comes in handy when you're looking to see if the price you're getting on Steam can be had cheaper elsewhere.
steamdb.com helps you track deals and hidden games and packages.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_4.jpg
    Screenshot_4.jpg
    473.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
15,825
I wish UBI games were still on Steam.

I hoping for Watch Dog legion for sale on Epic tommorow.
 
Last edited:
I

Icecold

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 21, 2013
Messages
102
I asked this in one of the other PC game sale threads, but assuming I haven't played anything in this sale or even gamed much on PC at all for about a decade - any suggestion for must haves that are a good deal? I have the 3 star wars bundle in my cart that has Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2. I also have Doom Eternal in my cart. I'm wiling to pay at least a few dollars more than other sources to have it on Steam. Any other suggestions for games I should add? As far as genre, I like pretty much anything but generally would lean towards FPS's or RTS's, but I did just recently buy an inexpensive flight stick. To give an idea, I haven't played PC games since I was playing Battlefield 4 on SLI GTX 480's.
 
maro

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
599
Icecold said:
I'm wiling to pay at least a few dollars more than other sources to have it on Steam
Click to expand...
Just a heads up but keep in mind you'll still have to run Origin and link acct to steam for these titles. Looks like they do have steam achv's and trading cards.
 
I

Icecold

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 21, 2013
Messages
102
maro said:
Just a heads up but keep in mind you'll still have to run Origin and link acct to steam for these titles. Looks like they do have steam achv's and trading cards.
Click to expand...
I appreciate the heads up! I just noticed that disclaimer in Steam right as you posted. Bummer. I had to install Origin for BF 3 and 4 back in the day, but I had hoped it would all be through Steam now. It looks like I will end up having to install several different programs based on the different game developers. Not a big deal just an annoyance. This is what I ended up purchasing(the prices were all pretty close to other sources I had looked at, some lower than other sources):

Crysis Trilogy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

Wolfenstein Alt History Collection

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Far Cry 5 - Standard Edition

EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE

Age of Empires Definitive Collection

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition

I'm not sure if they're all part of the Autumn sale specifically but they all seemed to be a decent price. If anybody has other suggestions I'm open to them and appreciate it!
 
N

n204g

n00b
Joined
Nov 12, 2020
Messages
2
Icecold said:
I asked this in one of the other PC game sale threads, but assuming I haven't played anything in this sale or even gamed much on PC at all for about a decade - any suggestion for must haves that are a good deal? I have the 3 star wars bundle in my cart that has Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2. I also have Doom Eternal in my cart. I'm wiling to pay at least a few dollars more than other sources to have it on Steam. Any other suggestions for games I should add? As far as genre, I like pretty much anything but generally would lean towards FPS's or RTS's, but I did just recently buy an inexpensive flight stick. To give an idea, I haven't played PC games since I was playing Battlefield 4 on SLI GTX 480's.
Click to expand...
Control is a great game and is on sale.

I havent played death stranding yet, but I bought it today with the sale for half off.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,040
I wanted to pick up the Doom Eternal Year One Pass DLC but it's not on sale (even though the base game and deluxe edition is on sale)
 
G

Gavian

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 13, 2016
Messages
419
Will they be dropping more deals, because Microsoft FS 2020 is regular price right now. I was hoping to get it for $40 :x
 
A

Admiral-Awesome

n00b
Joined
Sep 15, 2007
Messages
59
I got the Deadside Supporter Bundle for $22 (normally $30). It plays very smoothly and is a good balance between DayZ and Escape From Tarkov with minimal survival mechanics. It's far from a complete game, but there are really fun experiences to be had for that incredibly cheap price.
 
Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,091
Gavian said:
Will they be dropping more deals, because Microsoft FS 2020 is regular price right now. I was hoping to get it for $40 :x
Click to expand...

if it's anything like the past few years this is it no extra price cuts or deals. But the Christmas sales is just 4 weeks away that is usually the mother of all Steam sales (next to the summer sale).
 
  • Like
Reactions: maro
like this
R

Ranulfo

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
2,160
Icecold said:
Age of Empires Definitive Collection
Click to expand...

Eh, I've not been that impressed by the first two. The newest one, AoE3 DE version is apparently buggy as hell. Check reviews.

A good place to track PC game prices/deals is: https://isthereanydeal.com/

Also check out fanatical.com, greenman gaming, humblebundle and indiegala.com as they all have sales going on for steam games too. I think GoG's sale starts tomorrow morning.
 
M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
429
I'm really wanting to give Half Life Alyx a try on my new HP Reverb G2, but I'm a complete tight-wad and know it's been on sale lower than the current $44.99. Decisions...
 
Bullitt

Bullitt

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2004
Messages
2,616
SvenBent said:
quick questions does it have a built in benchmark ?
Click to expand...
I don't believe so, the menu system is so fucking clunky. Mouse doesn't work in options menu, so I get incredibly frustrated with the keyboard fiddle-farting navigation around in it. I couldn't find an option. Quick google search indicates that the "reviewers" were using FRAPS along a defined course.
So, I suppose my answer is no, but I could be VERY wrong.
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,207
i picked up MEtal gar solid 5 definatin editon fo 8 bucks
Xcom2 package for 24 bucks
Wolfenstain packaged for 16.bucks ( already hade one games

55 busk fit me with the gidt card i got for got work from one of my companies clients
 
  • Like
Reactions: maro
like this
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
5,705
Bought:
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars Squadrons

Started playing Death Stranding and got glued to it. Maybe my old age appreciate character, acting, story in addition to the very well done graphics. Getting over 100fps at 1440p max settings with TAA on 1080Ti, tried AMD FidelityFX which got around 140fps but did not like the quality overall. Native was already fast enough and looked better.
 
S

sfsuphysics

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
14,290
Well got to give it to steam for being a bit more honest in their discounts. Listed gta5 as 50% off at $15, that used to be a 75% listed discount because the msrp is totally still $60
 
L

Lumpus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
346
I bought Anno 1404: History Edition, The Forest, and Assassin's Creed: Origins + a new $.99 fantasy solitaire game for the wife
/still have 135 games left in my watchlist :/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top