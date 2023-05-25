Dead Space stutters? Any fix?

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2003
- Messages
- 4,589
Playing dead Space remake on my 13900KS/4090 PC @ 1440p And I cap Game to 142fps (to sync with my 155hz panel) and game plays butter smooth AFTER i guess all the textures load in and im never going below 142fps, but upon entering a new scene, I see the SSD (1tb nvme pcie 4.0) light goes nuts for 10 seconds, fps drop to 130ish, game stutters, then after 10secs all is perfect until i enter next scene. Is this normal for this game engine? Anything I can do to elevate this?