Electronic Arts will announce a Dead Space revival during its EA Play Live digital event on July 22nd, according to VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides podcast...the revival is reportedly developed by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, which also developed the October 2020-released Star Wars: Squadronsthe Dead Space series launched in October 2008 and has not seen a new entry since the release of Dead Space 3 in February 2013...