Dead Space remake

polonyc2 said: so you're saying that a developer can't make 2 or 3 scary games from the same series?...what about the Amnesia series, Outlast, Resident Evil, Evil Within etc? Click to expand...

No, that's not what I said.Let me be clear. Obviously, a game developer can make as many "scary" games as they want within in a given series. However, after the first one its unlikely that the second instalment or any follow up games will be as scary as the first one. You will get used to the atmosphere. You will get used to the same jump scares or whatever tactics get used over and over again. I remember playing Dead Space 1, 2 and 3 when they came out. The first one was absolutely fantastic. Even within the first game I had gotten used to the way the game worked at some point and as the game reached its climax, it wasn't really as scary anymore. Action ramped up towards the end a bit to compensate for that and that's also how stories tend to work. The action ramps up at the end through the game's climax.When Dead Space 2 came out, I really didn't find it scary at all. They tried some of the same scare tactics that worked in the first game but it never felt nearly as tense as it did the first time. You settle into a sequel like that fairly quickly. The game has to hook you again with something different or it just doesn't work. It's possible to use different scare tactics, but the atmosphere of a sequel is likely to be similar to the first game or it won't feel like its part of the same franchise. Again, once you've been there and done that things have to change. Sure, some new creatures and new ways of dying will help out but it just isn't likely to capture the tension of the original. At least not to the same degree. Increasing the action is a good way to do this, especially when both the player and the main character are more experienced and hardened by the first one. The transition felt natural to me. I felt more tension from revisiting the Ishimura in the second game than I did doing anything else. That's because it reminded me of the first game and all that you go through on that ship.Dead Space 3 utterly failed to land in terms of horror with me. I never even finished the game. The combat is too slow and too clunky, and the horror / story just didn't keep me invested in it by that point. Similarly, FEAR 2 and 3 just couldn't capture the feel of the original game. You bring up Run Like a Bitch, and that game is simply built differently. You can't hurt anything but everything can hurt you. Even so, I doubt a sequel would have exactly the same effect as the first one, but you can't fight at all. I found that more frustrating than anything. As for Resident Evil, are you fucking kidding me? It's a zombie game. There are also a million of them. No, these aren't ever scary and honestly, I can't remember a time when they ever were. Reaching into your mothers underwear drawer would be 10x more terrifying than playing one of these games.I don't know what the fuck Outlast or Evil Within are beyond assuming they are games of some sort based on context. I've never heard of them.Again, game companies can make as many sequels as they want. It's highly doubtful that a sequel will ever be as scary as the first one. Once you get used to something, it never is. It's the same reason why horror movie sequels aren't as scary as the first one and sequels to horror games never are either. This is what I meant, this is what you failed to understand the first time I said it.