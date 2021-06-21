Dead Space reboot/revival coming

polonyc2

Electronic Arts will announce a Dead Space revival during its EA Play Live digital event on July 22nd, according to VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides podcast...the revival is reportedly developed by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, which also developed the October 2020-released Star Wars: Squadrons

the Dead Space series launched in October 2008 and has not seen a new entry since the release of Dead Space 3 in February 2013...

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/...a-motive-revival-project-sets-tongues-wagging
 
w35t

So will these be a remake or a sequel? I'm in either way, the first one scared the living shit outta me at the time.
 
Armenius

Armenius

w35t said:
So will these be a remake or a sequel? I'm in either way, the first one scared the living shit outta me at the time.
Can't be a sequel considering how Dead Space 3 ended.
djoye said:
Needs to go back to being a slower-paced scary game instead of Streets of Rage in space. DS3 was good, but too much action.
I always see people saying this, but I don't understand what is so different from the first two games that make people say it. I'd understand it if all you played was the first couple hours.
 
