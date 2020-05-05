<DEAD - SOLD OUT> Gigabyte 2070 Super $459.99 Ebay Newegg

R

Rvenger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,045
Thats a great deal. If someone is in the market, buy it now because the stock is sparse in general. Also, it makes all the 5700XT and 2060 Super models pretty much a bad deal if over $400.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
4,711
Ugh, this is tempting. Really tempting.

I was planning to wait for the 3000 series.. eek, what to do here.

2,340 sold
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,714
Eshelmen said:
Ugh, this is tempting. Really tempting.

I was planning to wait for the 3000 series.. eek, what to do here.

2,340 sold
Click to expand...
Dude just buy it and sell when the new series comes out. Don’t know why everyone says this every generation.

Your a gamer bro lol, buy it now, figure it out later :)
 
Bullitt

Bullitt

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2004
Messages
2,566
Eshelmen said:
How's your 1070 holding up? Mines doing okay, but the extra hp from this 2070 super would be sweet. Especially at 1440p
Click to expand...
My system is more than a tad long in the tooth. Good enough for "medium+" at 1440p, but the battlefield games were harsh on it. Perhaps 70fps, but significant number of frame drops.
I've got a ryzen 3700x system almost built and a 2070s arriving tomorrow. I'm hoping to see 100+. This will be my interim system until the zen 3 and next nvidia generation hits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top