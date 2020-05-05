<DEAD - SOLD OUT> Gigabyte 2070 Super $459.99 Ebay Newegg

Eshelmen said: How's your 1070 holding up? Mines doing okay, but the extra hp from this 2070 super would be sweet. Especially at 1440p Click to expand...

My system is more than a tad long in the tooth. Good enough for "medium+" at 1440p, but the battlefield games were harsh on it. Perhaps 70fps, but significant number of frame drops.I've got a ryzen 3700x system almost built and a 2070s arriving tomorrow. I'm hoping to see 100+. This will be my interim system until the zen 3 and next nvidia generation hits.