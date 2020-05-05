<DEAD - SOLD OUT> Gigabyte 2070 Super $459.99 Ebay Newegg

maro
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2006
- Messages
- 546
**** 8 hours later edit - sold out!
https://www.ebay.com/itm/GIGABYTE-G...047645&hash=item44446b4393:g:VyYAAOSwxppdZ7Mn
Maybe not smoking hot but not a bad price for the 2070 Super. From Newegg Ebay so shouldn't have any warranty issues from 'unathorized sellers'. Looks like they're selling fast....
https://www.ebay.com/itm/GIGABYTE-G...047645&hash=item44446b4393:g:VyYAAOSwxppdZ7Mn
Maybe not smoking hot but not a bad price for the 2070 Super. From Newegg Ebay so shouldn't have any warranty issues from 'unathorized sellers'. Looks like they're selling fast....
Last edited: