[Dead]SeaSonic Focus: 850w Platinum - $159.99 / Gold for $139.99

jmilcher said: I still have a AX850 running strong since 2011. Hasn’t skipped a beat. Click to expand...

The new PSU will be replacing my tried and true Corsair TX850W from 2009. It has spent most of its life in my 2600K SB rig and has seen years of SLI and multi-GPU folding, through many iterations. I want something new to be used now, but that will eventually be used for my new build TBD once this mad rush is over (no sense building if I don't have a GPU to go with). The Corsair has been absolutely rock solid for 12 years, but I don't want to limit myself to brand loyalty if there's something out there just as good, and price competitive.Life isn't over for the TX850... just retirement in a spare rig for guests.