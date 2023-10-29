[DEAD] Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards ~$20 plus coupon

I swear by Samsung MicroSDs after years of self-detonating SanDisks. I have several running currently, including two Pro Plus cards.
 
Can vouch for this as well. Used patriots and some sandisk in the past. Been using Samsung for years now with no issues. Wouldn't be surprised if they survived nuclear armageddon along with the roaches =P.
 
My most recent microSD card failure was a 128gb Samsung Evo card, in my daughter's Kindle. I think SanDisk and Silicon Power are the only companies I haven't had a card go bad with yet. Patriot and PNY are 110% garbage in my book. That said, I jumped on this deal, grabbed a 128 and 256 card.
 
I swear it is always a dice roll crap shoot! I've sworn off brads only to be fully impressed later on.
We need a PC consumer reports that goes through the hard testing.
 
Is this deal basically dead? I don't see a coupon, so 128GB comes up at $13.99 for me.
Also, there are articles on the web advising against buying directly from Amazon because of counterfeiting. Any reason to be worried?
 
I have never had issues with items shipped and sold by amazon, but I'm not on an endless upgrade cycle either.

And yeah, guess the deal is dead. Was a $7 coupon, checkbox on the product page.
 
I doubt those articles are advising AGAINST buying directly from Amazon...
 
It might depend on what level you get. I swear by the faster, higher quality Sandisk MicroSD cards, and knock on wood have not had one go bad yet. There is a 1 TB in my Surface Pro and a 512gb in my Switch. The 1TB especially has been used and abused, even torrenting off of it. No issues. Can even boot apps off of it pretty fast.

I think I've had either Samsung or PNY (maybe both) go bad in the past, but that was quite a while ago.
 
