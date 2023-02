I've been buyingrecertified drives from this site for a while now, over a dozen drives, and have never had problems with any of them. This isn't some scam site, they have been around for a while. The drives always arrive extremely well packed.With that said, I've been burned by Seagate way too many times. I have a box of dead drives and 90% of them are Seagate. No thanks. Every few years I figure "maybe they have got their act together" and try Seagate again, only to get burned again. At some point you either need to learn your lesson or simply admit that you are a masochist. As long as there are alternatives, I'm done with Seagate.I just picked up two of these drives, which are 14TB Western Digital drives of Hitachi lineage. Still under $10/TBI have not had a Hitachi drive die in over a decade and I have quite a few still in operation with over 100,000 power-on hours.