[DEAD]Playstation 5 $499.99 available online only on 11/12 12PM ET, 3PM ET, 6PM ET, 9PM ET | Xbox Series X at 12 PM ET only on 11/12

I posted this one on the PS5 and Xbox series x thread but its already getting bury so here's the deal for anybody who was not able to purchase one and knowing well is going to be next to impossible to get one in person be it Best Buy, Target, Walmart, etc, Here's your chance to grab one


Walmart will have PS5 available for purchase online only on 11/12 next Thursday at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, and 9 PM ET

Screenshot_2.jpg


Walmart will also have Xbox series X and Xbox series S available for purchase online only at 12 PM EST only on 11/12/2020

Screenshot_3.jpg
 
Declaring both the Series X|S and PS5 will be available at the exact same time is a great way to to crash a website. Bold move Walmart.

Though since it’s Walmart.com, they messed it up anyway. The text says both 11/10 and 11/12 within the same ad...
 
Have no interest in any launch titles for either console, however I can't resist the urge to snag a launch ps5. ???
 
fore1337 said:
Whaaaaa? Thanks for the heads up, my man!
Click to expand...
https://blog.playstation.com/2020/10/16/details-on-new-voice-chat-functionality-coming-to-ps5/

For safety....

Once the PS5 console launches, if a PS5 player needs to file a harassment report, they will be able to include up to a 40 second-long Voice Chat clip in their report — 20 seconds of the main conversation with the other player, plus an additional 10 seconds before and after the conversation selection. Only the most recent five minutes of a Voice Chat will be available for a player to use for this reporting function.

These reports can be submitted directly through the PS5 console, and will be sent to our Consumer Experience team for moderation, who will then listen to the recording and take action, if needed. Some submitted reports won’t be valid, and our team will take this as an opportunity to provide guidance and education. There won’t be an option to opt-out of this Voice Chat recording function because we want all users to feel safe when playing with others online, not just those who choose to enable it.
Click to expand...

PRC stipulations for HK users.
https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/playstation-tos-different-in-hong-kong-to-protect-ccpa
 
All HK Terms of Service are like that. Either you don’t sell products in HK/China or you comply.
 
Tempted - been really enjoying my consoles while I wait for a new GPU upgrade. Feels like every generation of new console gets me closer to where I'll be able to game primarily on a console and use my PC for web content/media consumption.
 
Have been considering a console, but one that would have games the Wife would want to play, which tends to be Mario kart..lol Sadly news of a Nintendo new console doesnt seem too certain but possible in 2021. For Xbox or PS, are you still "required" to pay a subscription to play any games online?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Have been considering a console, but one that would have games the Wife would want to play, which tends to be Mario kart..lol Sadly news of a Nintendo new console doesnt seem too certain but possible in 2021. For Xbox or PS, are you still "required" to pay a subscription to play any games online?
Click to expand...
Yes
 
kirbyrj said:
It's probably not. Although, they will counter that by agreeing to the TOS, you agree to be recorded.
Click to expand...
Which is fine if I'm playing, but my son as a minor or people in the background in the house sure haven't consented. Also, in my state from what I read it's a Felony.
 
/dev/null said:
Which is fine if I'm playing, but my son as a minor or people in the background in the house sure haven't consented. Also, in my state from what I read it's a Felony.
Click to expand...
1.3. To accept this Terms of Service and User Agreement and create an account for PSN, you must be at least 18 years of age and have reached the legal age of majority in the country in which your account is registered.


If you are younger than 18, or have not yet reached the legal age of majority in the country in which your account is registered, your parent or legal guardian must create an account for you and agree to these terms of service in order for you to use PSN. Before you begin to use your Account, ask your parent or guardian to explain these Terms to you. We also encourage you to review the PSN Rules at https://www.playstation.com/legal/psn-rules/.

You consent for your minor. So it is covered that way.....
 
Damos said:
What's the probability that these will be sold out in minutes as soon as each time hits live?
Click to expand...
As good as PS5 being scalped in a month.

In for as many as I can get. If the economy is headed where I think, I'll be that guy........
 
doz said:
As good as PS5 being scalped in a month.

In for as many as I can get. If the economy is headed where I think, I'll be that guy........
Click to expand...
Ever since my 360 purchase with warranty, I only buy launch consoles with a warranty.
Anyone that purchases it through a person at a higher price without the extended warranty is a fool.
 
WorldExclusive said:
Ever since my 360 purchase with warranty, I only buy launch consoles with a warranty.
Anyone that purchases it through a person at a higher price without the extended warranty is a fool.
Click to expand...

Except where would you purchase your warranty from? The only ones worth buying are direct from Microsoft and Sony. That said, I have upgraded my One X with an internal 1TB SSD so I will wait at least a year or more before I buy a Series X. Hope others get one, however, good luck.
 
Derangel said:
They're not recording everything. JFC, this has been gone over before.
Click to expand...
You mean like the link I posted, post number seven, in this very thread with their official statement on the matter. I read it and I still don't like it, but by all means enjoy the system I hope you were able to get one.
 
ManofGod said:
Except where would you purchase your warranty from? The only ones worth buying are direct from Microsoft and Sony. That said, I have upgraded my One X with an internal 1TB SSD so I will wait at least a year or more before I buy a Series X. Hope others get one, however, good luck.
Click to expand...
Yes, when you are the original buyer, you buy the warranty from the company that made it, Sony or Microsoft. They usually offer it at checkout. Scalpers will not buy it and it's not transferable.
 
A co-worker of mine said they saw a big line of folks standing outside of a gamestop hopeing to put in their orders.
 
No luck either. Got into cart but couldn't check out on the PS5.

I managed to snag an Xbox Series X already. It's a really nice piece of hardware. If you have a decent PC though, you aren't missing anything except the back compatibility...which is great.
 
