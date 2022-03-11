Dead/OOS XFX 6700 XTs $600/620 at Newegg

AjFreimuth said: Been watching my local microcenter's website. Not sure how accurate it is but the 6xxx series have all mostly been listed as 25+ in stock for weeks now.



Hoping prices come down closer to original MSRP so I can replace my GTX 1070 by the summer.

I've been tempted to buy a card but my RX590 hasn't died on me and I have the feeling that prices are going to come down quite a bit more.Prices are reaching lows not seen for 15 months and overall availability is up. New cards will be announced soon, so I'm sure many people are holding off.Newegg has 6900XT cards with purchase limits of anywhere from 3 - 30 per customer...