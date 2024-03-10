[DEAD] Newegg: Seasonic Syncro Q704 Case $72 (w/FS)

Updates:
  • 2024-04-07: Q704 OOS, no indication of restock.
  • 2024-04-05: Q704 back in stock, price drop from $76 to $72.
  • 2024-03-31: Both listings OOS.
  • 2024-03-30: Q704+DGC750 price dropped from $150 to $130.

Links:
The Q704 is an inverted ATX mid-tower introduced in 2020. Comes with four 120mm, 2150RPM Nidec Gentle Typhoon fans. Comparable retail Gentle Typhoons from Adata are currently $18 each at newegg (link).

The DGC750 is a [discontinued] Seasonic 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU + rgb/fan hub tailor-made for the Q7 case. No included 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 cables.


The Q704 has been hanging out at $76 for (at least) a few weeks now. The Q704+DGC750 been ~$180 during that timeframe but dropped to $150 today (2024-03-09).
Is this the best historic price? Nope! That would be the $60/$120 shell shockers last summer that sold out within hours:

KitGuru's 2020 review:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zDiIZM4Amk
 
I'm not ragging on OP for bringing this deal (it's a large savings off the original cost), but I'm not sure what the reviews for it are smoking. This is basically just the archetypal Lian Li Mesh-type case that's been copied a million times (and is likely a copy of something itself), but they just flipped the motherboard area. Which as far as I can tell should bring absolutely no meaningful advantages. More disadvantages than anything, considering the archetypal exhaust is now right above the GPU. So I guess you would want to flip the fan directions so that you have the two fans above the GPU doing intake rather than exhaust and then the front doing exhaust? Except that's at best neutral pressure rather than positive and it looks hard to get more fans under the CPU instead if you wanted more than 1 fan there and your CPU cooler was large. Also the Lancool Mesh has space for two intake fans underneath to the GPU anyway and easier access to put an anti-sag. Which idk how you put an anti sag in this (unless it's one that screws into the mono like gigabyte)? I don't see it in any of the promo pics.

Anyway I just don't see any reason for this variant of motherboard placement to exist at all. =S Seems like """" innovation """".
 
Yep. This isn't some earth-shattering, flawless product.

$450 in 2020 dollars for this case, fans, and the 750W Syncro unit? Hell no. But today at $150? I'd argue that's a compelling foundation for a budget build.
 
I can see where you're coming from. Price wise, I sort of agree with you. It's a good build quality case that includes a Seasonic PSU (which I haven't looked at the reviews for; I'm just assuming it's good...?). I think for anyone intent on staying within a 750W-capable GPU power usage envelope for the rest of their PC building lifespan, it's not a bad double offer at all.

Personally, I wouldn't though. This is about equal in price, and most people like the case. The PSU is A-tier in the current cultist revision:
PCPartPicker Part List
Case: Montech AIR 903 MAX ATX Mid Tower Case ($69.98 @ Amazon)
Power Supply: MSI MPG A750GF 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($89.99 @ Amazon)
Total: $159.97
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2024-03-13 11:04 EDT-0400

Alternatively, popular cases like the 4000 have gone on sale for about $20 more than this Montech is currently priced:
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/bCYQzy/corsair-4000d-airflow-atx-mid-tower-case-cc-9011200-ww

But they don't come with as many bundled fans. But there are even more budget options for Lian Li and other manufacturers that are cut down (but still modern and standard) designs, and cheaper. ie:
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/xkwkcf/lian-li-lancool-ii-w-atx-mid-tower-case-lancool-ii-w
(Includes 3 fans, too)

I would go with any of these options because the standard setup is honestly just better than any of these gimmicky ones imo, especially having the GPU on top of all things. It's nice that it has a lot of removable large dust filters, though. That part is really nice to have, from my experience with my current case (CTE C700).
 
It's not just fan quantity, but quality. Gentle Typhoons are the kind of fan that get swapped in, not out. These fans are a big part of the value of this case. When this case hit $60 I wouldn't be surprised if people bought them just to shuck the fans.
 
I agree, the stock GT's are pretty damn good, I think it's an improved version of the OG GT's? I used this case for a build when they were up on sale for similar price a couple of years ago and the noise profile was so much better than the ML120's I had for another build at the time. If you don't need more than 750 watts the PSU is great, case is pretty well built and solid and stock fans are close to top tier (if we take the T30 as reference) for $150 imo.
 
Just finally built my system with this case and their 850w Syncro PS. It's a pretty nice case, but I'm not sure it saves a lot of cable runs, but is a pretty nice, clean, dark case. My case sites on my desk to my left and I was tired of the rear fans facing me.
 
Thanks, OP updated.

If you ordered one of these combos at $150 due to this thread, consider reaching out to Newegg support for a (one-time) price match while they are still in stock.
 
Yep, it's a fairly good deal on yet anutha same ole same same boring AF rectangular boxen from yesteryear, but if that floats your boat, then have at it :)

Will have to agree on the Typhoons though, getting them as part of the deal is really sweet :)
 
the connect and syncro are proprietary right and they are marked way the heck down, thus suggesting they're not exactly setting the market on fire. You maybe out of luck if you need to replace the power supply down the road?

edit: why are all the photos of this case so bad, I really can't even tell what the front looks like...
 
You can definitely stick a regular PSU in the case. However, you need to mind the cable lengths due to the inverted layout.

I agree about pictures of the case. I linked the KitGuru review in the OP because it did a pretty good job filling the gaps where the pictures fail.

Regarding the front of the case, the aluminum embellishment can be removed by popping out the plastic front panel and undoing six screws.
See: https://old.reddit.com/r/buildapcsa...sonic_syncro_q704_case_syncro_dgc750/kuc30r6/

View: https://imgur.com/a/V7Ufn6O
 
I have a monstrously large CaseLabs TH10 case still in active use. It's so big that when I was first ordering it, I bought a whole bunch of extension cables to to reach a presumed need for extra length with the 24 pin, CPU 8 pin, and PCIe 6/8 pin cables. However, because this TH10 was ordered with an inverted MB tray (so the window could be on the right) all of the main PSU cables have a lot of excess slack which I just left jumbled in the back like the loose skin Homer meme.
 
