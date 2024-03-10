[DEAD] Newegg: Seasonic Syncro Q704 Case $72 (w/FS)

Updates:
Links:
The DGC750 is a [discontinued] Seasonic 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU + rgb/fan hub tailor-made for the Q7 case. No included 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 cables.
The Q704 has been hanging out at $76 for (at least) a few weeks now. The Q704+DGC750 been ~$180 during that timeframe but dropped to $150 today (2024-03-09).
Is this the best historic price? Nope! That would be the $60/$120 shell shockers last summer that sold out within hours:
KitGuru's 2020 review:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zDiIZM4Amk
- 2024-04-07: Q704 OOS, no indication of restock.
- 2024-04-05: Q704 back in stock, price drop from $76 to $72.
- 2024-03-31: Both listings OOS.
- 2024-03-30: Q704+DGC750 price dropped from $150 to $130.
Links:
Q704, $72: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811315004?Item=N82E16811315004 Q704+DGC750, $130: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811315007?Item=N82E16811315007
The DGC750 is a [discontinued] Seasonic 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU + rgb/fan hub tailor-made for the Q7 case. No included 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 cables.
The Q704 has been hanging out at $76 for (at least) a few weeks now. The Q704+DGC750 been ~$180 during that timeframe but dropped to $150 today (2024-03-09).
Is this the best historic price? Nope! That would be the $60/$120 shell shockers last summer that sold out within hours:
- https://slickdeals.net/f/16771115-s...-syncro-dpc-850-power-supply-119-99-at-newegg
- https://slickdeals.net/f/16765730-s...verted-atx-design-mostly-5-star-reviews-59-99
KitGuru's 2020 review:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zDiIZM4Amk
Last edited: