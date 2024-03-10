[DEAD] Newegg: Seasonic Syncro Q704 Case $72 (w/FS)

I'm not ragging on OP for bringing this deal (it's a large savings off the original cost), but I'm not sure what the reviews for it are smoking. This is basically just the archetypal Lian Li Mesh-type case that's been copied a million times (and is likely a copy of something itself), but they just flipped the motherboard area. Which as far as I can tell should bring absolutely no meaningful advantages. More disadvantages than anything, considering the archetypal exhaust is now right above the GPU. So I guess you would want to flip the fan directions so that you have the two fans above the GPU doing intake rather than exhaust and then the front doing exhaust? Except that's at best neutral pressure rather than positive and it looks hard to get more fans under the CPU instead if you wanted more than 1 fan there and your CPU cooler was large. Also the Lancool Mesh has space for two intake fans underneath to the GPU anyway and easier access to put an anti-sag. Which idk how you put an anti sag in this (unless it's one that screws into the mono like gigabyte)? I don't see it in any of the promo pics.



Anyway I just don't see any reason for this variant of motherboard placement to exist at all. =S Seems like """" innovation """".