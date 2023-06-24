[DEAD] Newegg: EVGA Z20 Keyboard w/ Linear Optical Switches, $35 w/FS

J

johnny0

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 8, 2017
Messages
70
Last edited:
^same, but for $37.09 out the door for me, kinda makes this a no-brainer. Thanks for the link.
 
GoldenTiger said:
Newegg is great, but they ran out of stock so now it's showing some 3rd party seller in China.
Click to expand...
wha na na, na na, na na, fake sh..!

Evga themselves had some deals on these in the past for $25 shipped. That's where I picked mine up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top