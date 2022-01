Yes very true as even a few years ago I could not stand having to re-download games by having anything less than 4 TB. I go back to various games all the time plus I like to test out and benchmark a whole lot of games that I have in my library. Heck I don't even have 1/3 of the games I own installed and I still have over 5 TB of games right now across my two 4 TB SSDs. Still paying $1,300 bucks at that time made me sick to my stomach but I guess I got over it since I just paid well over $2,000 for a freaking GPU...