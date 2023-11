[Dead]MicroCenter: $300 7800X3D. $289 7900x. Pricematch with Best Buy.

Dopamin3 said: Why do you need X670? Asrock B650E Taichi Lite is looking like the best AM5 board out there. You get 1x PCIe 5.0 x4 NVME, 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 and 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME.



When you start looking at entry level X670(E) boards they are a significant downgrade in most aspects. IMHO you'd have to step up to the MSI MEG X670E Ace to get something worthwhile.

? Confused by this.The B650E Taichi Lite is still $255. By comparison, the exact same price entry level X670E board:Also contains 4 M2 slots. And unlike the B650E Taichi, none of them share bandwidth with one of the PCIE slots. Because X670E has more lanes. Granted the rest of the PCIE is like 3.0 which is kind of whatever, but... eh.And for 20$ more:5 M2 slots and 6 sata ports (no B650E board can have 6 SATA ports because it's literally out of spec for the chipset, and all of them have less lanes to work with).Or... a cheaper X670E:Again, 4x M2 slots. I think it's like 1x5.0 and 1 or 2 4.0 slots, but honestly NVME is NVME...And no you don't need to go up to a Meg ACE to get X670E features. While expensive, the board I have does make really good use of its PCIE lanes:2x 5.0 M2 slots, 2 more M2 slots, 2 5.0 X16(/X8) slots, and 6 sata ports. But $440 is still a lot to swallow. Mine only cost $200...The only reason to go more expensive is if you need external clock gen for overclocking, per buildzoid's roundup. Anyway, I don't get B650E. Most of them are still very high priced, but they're working with a gimped chipset. Also the Taichi Lite has Killer network card, which is a hit or miss depending...