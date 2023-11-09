[Dead]MicroCenter: $300 7800X3D. $289 7900x. Pricematch with Best Buy.

I do need to upgrade my ancient IB-E system... now what motherboard and RAM to pair the 7800X3D with. Wish I was near a Microcenter.
 
Yeah, there is one trident z rgb 7200 with xmp and one neo 6000 with expo, not sure which one to pick for 7800x3d... Also it shows 7800x3d out of stock on microcenter for some reason
 
wizzi01 said:
7800x3d $499
https://www.microcenter.com/product...ies-32gb-ddr5-6000-kit,-computer-build-bundle
At the 7800X3D normal MSRP of around $350-400 (especially that upper end) , I think this bundle makes sense. But at the $300 price tag it's at now, you're not gaining a terrible lot of savings by going for this bundle. AFAIK, that memory (and possibly that motherboard) are kind of a bit sketchy for AM5. Could work, could not. I think for these bundles they usually round up whatever they have a surplus of or something.

For around (300 CPU) + (150-200 motherboard) + ($50-100), you could break even or spend a bit more and actually choose the components. It'll be great when this $300 price goes away, though. 7800X3D for $300 is an insane deal and I suggest people jump on it.
 
when you price match you have to use a best buy address/store thats near a micro center or maybe just a best buy with microcenter in the state. atleast i did. I told the chat rep a best buy that wasnt in a micro center state, she said she couldnt price match it because its the lowest price in the area. So I said" uhh can i change the store?" she said sure, i googled micro center location and asked for a price match from a best buy near there lol, then she gave it. maybe i got a bad chat rep i dunno.
 
lukem5 said:
when you price match you have to use a best buy address/store thats near a micro center or maybe just a best buy with microcenter in the state. atleast i did. I told the chat rep a best buy that wasnt in a micro center state, she said she couldnt price match it because its the lowest price in the area. So I said" uhh can i change the store?" she said sure, i googled micro center location and asked for a price match from a best buy near there lol, then she gave it. maybe i got a bad chat rep i dunno.
Well I guess its YMMV depending upon who you chat with. I price matched a month ago at $320, and I live in Portland Oregon. No resistance.

I also stacked with 8% cashback through retailmenot.
 
Darkswordz said:
It's taking all of my willpower not to upgrade from my 10900K right now, but I want to hold out for the 8xxx series. :hungry:
Why not just do it and swap out the chip later? You'll be able to recoup some of the chip cost later, but the platform upgrade will serve you for years to come. This is a substantial upgrade that will open up that 4090 for you. I'm a bad influence.
 
CruisD64 said:
Why not just do it and swap out the chip later? You'll be able to recoup some of the chip cost later, but the platform upgrade will serve you for years to come. This is a substantial upgrade that will open up that 4090 for you. I'm a bad influence.
Indeed. I need a monitor upgrade first. I'm still on a 4K/60hz screen. I only got the 4090 on an impulse when my old 3090 was having issues.
 
Oooooh I may look to jump on this. Right now I have a 5950x system and honestly do not use all those cores, any suggestions on a solid X670 board?
 
AthlonXP said:
Oooooh I may look to jump on this. Right now I have a 5950x system and honestly do not use all those cores, any suggestions on a solid X670 board?
There've been a few discussions on AM5 boards in general:
https://hardforum.com/threads/x670e-mobo-for-7800x3d-and-other-recommendations.2030180/
https://hardforum.com/threads/motherboard-for-ryzen-7800x3d.2030864/

My TL;DR recommendation is that if you want to save money, just grab a cheap B650M board. It costs $100-120 and often comes with a 5.0 NVME slot. PCIE 4.0 X16 bandwidth on the GPU socket probably won't be surpassed until like the 6090 RTX at earliest...? The 7800X3D also basically doesn't give a crap about the VRM at all since it uses ~90W maximum. If you want X670E... the motherboards that actually make use of the X670E chipset features start out pretty expensive. Like $400++? If you just want X670E for its own sake, there's the MSI Tomahawk, about $260 atm I believe. Personally I don't see much point in B650E at all, but that's just me.
 
If you don’t have an issue with the eATX size this is the deal for an AM5 board right now IMO.

I swapped down from x670e to the MSI B650 Edge wifi a few weeks ago and it has been rock solid. I even considered getting on this Taichi Lite deal and switching again but I have everything dialed in and I’m not going to mess with it.

IMG_5682.jpeg
 
Took about 45 minutes on chat with Best Buy yesterday. They did price match even though my local MC was sold out. Wasn't planning on upgrading anytime soon, for this price I had to jump.
 
AthlonXP said:
Oooooh I may look to jump on this. Right now I have a 5950x system and honestly do not use all those cores, any suggestions on a solid X670 board?
Why do you need X670? Asrock B650E Taichi Lite is looking like the best AM5 board out there. You get 1x PCIe 5.0 x4 NVME, 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 and 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME.

When you start looking at entry level X670(E) boards they are a significant downgrade in most aspects. IMHO you'd have to step up to the MSI MEG X670E Ace to get something worthwhile.
 
Dopamin3 said:
Why do you need X670? Asrock B650E Taichi Lite is looking like the best AM5 board out there. You get 1x PCIe 5.0 x4 NVME, 1x PCIe 5.0 x16 and 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME.

When you start looking at entry level X670(E) boards they are a significant downgrade in most aspects. IMHO you'd have to step up to the MSI MEG X670E Ace to get something worthwhile.
? Confused by this.

The B650E Taichi Lite is still $255. By comparison, the exact same price entry level X670E board:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x670e...13-162-070&cm_sp=product-_-from-price-options
Also contains 4 M2 slots. And unlike the B650E Taichi, none of them share bandwidth with one of the PCIE slots. Because X670E has more lanes. Granted the rest of the PCIE is like 3.0 which is kind of whatever, but... eh.

And for 20$ more:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x670e-pro-rs/p/N82E16813162069?Item=N82E16813162069
5 M2 slots and 6 sata ports (no B650E board can have 6 SATA ports because it's literally out of spec for the chipset, and all of them have less lanes to work with).

Or... a cheaper X670E:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x670e...13-162-068&cm_sp=product-_-from-price-options
Again, 4x M2 slots. I think it's like 1x5.0 and 1 or 2 4.0 slots, but honestly NVME is NVME...

And no you don't need to go up to a Meg ACE to get X670E features. While expensive, the board I have does make really good use of its PCIE lanes:
https://www.newegg.com/msi-mpg-x670e-carbon-wifi/p/N82E16813144550?Item=N82E16813144550
2x 5.0 M2 slots, 2 more M2 slots, 2 5.0 X16(/X8) slots, and 6 sata ports. But $440 is still a lot to swallow. Mine only cost $200...

The only reason to go more expensive is if you need external clock gen for overclocking, per buildzoid's roundup. Anyway, I don't get B650E. Most of them are still very high priced, but they're working with a gimped chipset. Also the Taichi Lite has Killer network card, which is a hit or miss depending...
 
