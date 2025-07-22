(DEAD) LG Ultragear 39" WQHD OLED Curved monitor $550 (Costco.com Online Only)

Brackle
Yes, it's nearly the perfect gaming monitor for most people. This monitor is targeting gaming specifically over productivity or otherwise. Not sure what "ow" is.. Overwatch? But pretty much every modern game supports ultrawide, so it shouldn't be an issue. But for the few that don't, you'll just have have a smaller 16:9 window on it with black bars on the sides. Which on this 39" monitor I would guess would be the equivalent of at least a 32" 16:9 monitor, so still plenty of viewable area.Would this be a good gaming monitor?
I need an upgrade monitor for games that are not on my LG gx lol
Was looking at 27" 240hz 1440p but this looks like a perfect balance. Unsure how the wide screen would be in games like ow though
Just gotta get the 45" for it. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DYG9DKX...FQB241WAL&ref_=list_c_wl_lv_ov_lig_dp_it&th=1Need a 39 5k2k QDOLED, till then the AW322QF shall rule.
Nice, I have the 45" version of this and other than text clarity from lower PPI at that size and resolution (so should be a bit sharper at 39"), it's perfect. Now I'm waiting for the current 5k res version of this monitor to get to $1000 or so (currently 2k, lol) so I can have the perfect monitor.
I got the 45" 5k for 1400 or so all in and still returned it, WOLED is crap once you see QDOLED.Just gotta get the 45" for it. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DYG9DKX...FQB241WAL&ref_=list_c_wl_lv_ov_lig_dp_it&th=1
This will likely be my next monitor to replace last year's 1440p version I'm currently using. I'll be waiting at least a year for it to come down to about the same 1k price I paid for mine though.
Where'd you get it for $1400? I've seen QDOLED and will take the larger WOLED over it all day; it's not nearly as big of a difference to me for games and WFH stuff I do.I got the 45" 5k for 1400 or so all in and still returned it, WOLED is crap once you see QDOLED.
Was on sale for $1600 on LG EPP with C1 CB on top, I even posted it for sale briefly here at the price before returing as I normally do with such things. The uniformity on the thing was not good at all, QDOLEDs are perfect end to end, WOLEDs have a noticeable DSE I cannot stand. My 65" S95C had better uniformity compared to the 45" and it's not a problem I have seen WOLEDs improve on, the 48 CX I tried long back had the same issue...WOLEDs need to go away, put a proper polarizer on QDOLED if black levels in direct lighting are an issue but WOLEDs need to die for that to happen.Where'd you get it for $1400? I've seen QDOLED and will take the larger WOLED over it all day; it's not nearly as big of a difference to me for games and WFH stuff I do.