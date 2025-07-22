  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
(DEAD) LG Ultragear 39" WQHD OLED Curved monitor $550 (Costco.com Online Only)

Brackle

Brackle

1753143791423.png


https://www.costco.com/lg-ultragear...gital-credit-included.product.4000291842.html
 
Nice, I have the 45" version of this and other than text clarity from lower PPI at that size and resolution (so should be a bit sharper at 39"), it's perfect. Now I'm waiting for the current 5k res version of this monitor to get to $1000 or so (currently 2k, lol) so I can have the perfect monitor.
 
Would this be a good gaming monitor?

I need an upgrade monitor for games that are not on my LG gx lol

Was looking at 27" 240hz 1440p but this looks like a perfect balance. Unsure how the wide screen would be in games like ow though
 
dpoverlord said:
Would this be a good gaming monitor?

I need an upgrade monitor for games that are not on my LG gx lol

Was looking at 27" 240hz 1440p but this looks like a perfect balance. Unsure how the wide screen would be in games like ow though
Yes, it's nearly the perfect gaming monitor for most people. This monitor is targeting gaming specifically over productivity or otherwise. Not sure what "ow" is.. Overwatch? But pretty much every modern game supports ultrawide, so it shouldn't be an issue. But for the few that don't, you'll just have have a smaller 16:9 window on it with black bars on the sides. Which on this 39" monitor I would guess would be the equivalent of at least a 32" 16:9 monitor, so still plenty of viewable area.
 
Too big for me. I have a Samsung CF791 and its 1440p. The size is perfect. If this was a 34" id be all over it.
 
T4rd said:
Nice, I have the 45" version of this and other than text clarity from lower PPI at that size and resolution (so should be a bit sharper at 39"), it's perfect. Now I'm waiting for the current 5k res version of this monitor to get to $1000 or so (currently 2k, lol) so I can have the perfect monitor.
I have the 45" too, and at first the bad quality text really bothered me. After a couple weeks I'm used to it now. I don't think I could go back to a smaller monitor.
 
undertaker2k8 said:
I got the 45" 5k for 1400 or so all in and still returned it, WOLED is crap once you see QDOLED.
Where'd you get it for $1400? I've seen QDOLED and will take the larger WOLED over it all day; it's not nearly as big of a difference to me for games and WFH stuff I do.
 
T4rd said:
Where'd you get it for $1400? I've seen QDOLED and will take the larger WOLED over it all day; it's not nearly as big of a difference to me for games and WFH stuff I do.
Was on sale for $1600 on LG EPP with C1 CB on top, I even posted it for sale briefly here at the price before returing as I normally do with such things. The uniformity on the thing was not good at all, QDOLEDs are perfect end to end, WOLEDs have a noticeable DSE I cannot stand. My 65" S95C had better uniformity compared to the 45" and it's not a problem I have seen WOLEDs improve on, the 48 CX I tried long back had the same issue...WOLEDs need to go away, put a proper polarizer on QDOLED if black levels in direct lighting are an issue but WOLEDs need to die for that to happen.
 
Not interested at all but that is a killer deal for someone that wants a widescreen OLED especially if your current monitor is older and needs upgrading.
 
