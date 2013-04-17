Dead Island: Riptide, The New Vegas of Dead Island?

Dion said: Had no issues with Dead Island at launch. Borderlands 1 was a bigger console port then Dead Island was at launch.



I find it funny this game gets shit yet games like borderlands get praising. They are so similar its uncanny. Shitty story. Medicore gameplay. GFX are actually better in Dead Island. At least the environments are. 40$ seems like a perfect "NEW" price for this game. Better then 60$ like Borderlands 2 which imo should just be a DLC pack for BL1 Click to expand...

You sure about that? Sounds to me like you either didnt play it on the PC, or didnt get it at launch...I remember the first week or two after launch when I couldnt even get into the game except for maybe 1 out of every 5-10 tries. It would either give a blank screen, or just fail to open. My buddy had the same issue. And when you did get in, I seem to remember being unable to group with my friend for a while after launch as well, but I dont know for sure on that part, its been a while..Or the fact that, to this day, one of the MOST IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS IN THE GAME is fucked up. Want to explain why, when there is a character who SPECIALIZES IN THROWING MELEE WEAPONS, it's perfectly acceptable for them to randomly dissapear when you throw them?Or that theres a character who's specialized in guns, when thy are only useful for maybe 10% of the game, and have ridiculously small ammo loads...Want me to pull more issues out?I coud load BL1 and 2 on launch day, and play them perfectly with friends. My weapons dont dissapear, theres no character who has a specialization that's generally useless, and at least the character stories dont make me want to fucking slaughter the characters. The backstory for the people in DI is just atrocious. I read them, and was like "..... ? Seriously?"I liked DI. A lot. But it's one messed up ass game. It was from the day of launch. Since they couldnt fix it properly, I have no intention of purchasing another Dead Island game. Same reason I never bouht L4D2 - Valve promised so much shit for L4D andnever did it, they just said "fuck that, we'll make L4D2 instead!"I dont even consider playing through DI again... I cant say the same about BL1 or 2..