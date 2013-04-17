Dead Island: Riptide, The New Vegas of Dead Island?

Haven't heard much about Riptide but I enjoyed the first D.I. co-op with some friends. How many people are keeping an eye on this? It releases next week, April 23rd.
Some info I've gleaned from watching some interviews,
TRAILER FOR RIPTIDE
Some interview videos,
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wleXmJAqAvU
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttLhBQgv8X8
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LowteoVGPo
Best deal I've found for pre-order is at Greenman,
You get Riptide + Survivor's Pack DLC
$10 cashback or $13 credit
Free copy of Risen (I think it's steam version)
- Guns will be much more powerful and introduced a lot earlier.
- About as big as the original Dead Island.
- Will take as long to complete as the original.
- Will have the same 4 characters + 1 new martial arts focused one.
- Character cap raised from lv 60 to 70.
- You can import your old character into Riptide.
- They have made co-op so that a lv 1 can play with a lv 60.
- Improved engine + physics.
- Weather system (rain)
- Larger hordes of zombies to fight.
Last edited: