Dead Island: Riptide, The New Vegas of Dead Island?

Haven't heard much about Riptide but I enjoyed the first D.I. co-op with some friends. How many people are keeping an eye on this? It releases next week, April 23rd.

Some info I've gleaned from watching some interviews,

  • Guns will be much more powerful and introduced a lot earlier.
  • About as big as the original Dead Island.
  • Will take as long to complete as the original.
  • Will have the same 4 characters + 1 new martial arts focused one.
  • Character cap raised from lv 60 to 70.
  • You can import your old character into Riptide.
  • They have made co-op so that a lv 1 can play with a lv 60.
  • Improved engine + physics.
  • Weather system (rain)
  • Larger hordes of zombies to fight.

TRAILER FOR RIPTIDE


Some interview videos,

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wleXmJAqAvU
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttLhBQgv8X8
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LowteoVGPo

Best deal I've found for pre-order is at Greenman,

You get Riptide + Survivor's Pack DLC
$10 cashback or $13 credit
Free copy of Risen (I think it's steam version)
 
loved the first one, will get this one too if it is that good. give me a kitchen knife and...the surgeon of gore is back!!! :D :D :D
 
Will it still have a bunch of funny bugs and random constant funny broken stuff? If this thing is a working complete game that doesn't involve NPC running off cliffs or into fires, or co-op partners just exploding, it wont be Dead Island! The b-movie level of...stuff just made it much more funny to play!! :D
 
keeping my fingers crossed and I'm no longer preordering games (thanks simshitty!) but if its favorable here then I'll pick it up off steam.
 
I'll wait until this goes on steam sale. The first game was a horrible buggy mess.
 
DeathPrincess said:
Will it still have a bunch of funny bugs and random constant funny broken stuff? If this thing is a working complete game that doesn't involve NPC running off cliffs or into fires, or co-op partners just exploding, it wont be Dead Island! The b-movie level of...stuff just made it much more funny to play!! :D
Don't forget weapons made out of Styrofoam.
 
It's on my list. I just hope they fixed the stupid stuttering problem when strafing. I'd use Dead Island Helper to automatically disable sticky keys but that's just uncalled for.
 
I'm mildly optimistic. Not happy about playing with the same characters again.
 
Guns will be much more powerful and introduced a lot earlier.
On this alone, I'm interested. The thing that pissed me off most about Dead Island was that guns were almost an afterthought. You could barely hold any ammo, and the bastards took a lot of shots at times. Melee was the only way to go.
 
I hate being "character locked". I wish you could create your own because I don't like any of them.
 
fdiaz78 said:
I'll wait until this goes on steam sale. The first game was a horrible buggy mess.
This. I bought the first game on release and it was a collossal fuck-up. The game is decent now but it's still messed up in terms of gun balance and I think you still get issues where you throw weapons (which is a HUGE part of the game) and they will just disappear into the ground.

I'll wait for reviews on this one...not convinced it's going to be totally fixed.
 
Stiletto said:
On this alone, I'm interested. The thing that pissed me off most about Dead Island was that guns were almost an afterthought. You could barely hold any ammo, and the bastards took a lot of shots at times. Melee was the only way to go.
Opposite. I think being gun heavy would make a zombie game kinda boring and repetitive after a while. Playing Dead Island with melee made every battle a fight to the death.
 
MavericK96 said:
This. I bought the first game on release and it was a collossal fuck-up. The game is decent now but it's still messed up in terms of gun balance and I think you still get issues where you throw weapons (which is a HUGE part of the game) and they will just disappear into the ground.

I'll wait for reviews on this one...not convinced it's going to be totally fixed.
Same.


I "liked" Dead Island but I didn't love it. It had some gameplay quirks that frankly I whipped out a trainer for to get around. I was also glad I only paid $20 for that game.

So I'm going to very interested to see what differences there really are on this new one.
 
MavericK96 said:
This. I bought the first game on release and it was a collossal fuck-up. The game is decent now but it's still messed up in terms of gun balance and I think you still get issues where you throw weapons (which is a HUGE part of the game) and they will just disappear into the ground.

I'll wait for reviews on this one...not convinced it's going to be totally fixed.
Well judging from the first, QA was non existent. These developers really need to prove they can write a decent game code because some of the bugs and game play design decisions were just terrible. An metal pipe breaking after 10 wacks and needing money on a bench to fix it? LOL If I sound pissed its because I remember paying full price for this fucker. I refuse to pay 60 dollars are potential garbage. I NEED to know if I'm getting my moneys worth and these developers need to prove themselves they can write quality code.
 
I played the first one and had mixed feelings about it. The thing that bugged me the most was the durability of the weapons and needing to repair everything after a few kills. Just an overall terrible mechanic that ruins the fun and pace of the game. A mechanic that deters you from actually using the shiny toys you find in a loot-based game is mind boggling. I'll wait for this one to go on sale.
 
chineseman said:
I played the first one and had mixed feelings about it. The thing that bugged me the most was the durability of the weapons and needing to repair everything after a few kills. Just an overall terrible mechanic that ruins the fun and pace of the game. A mechanic that deters you from actually using the shiny toys you find in a loot-based game is mind boggling. I'll wait for this one to go on sale.
Same thing here. Some of the idiotic mechanics that games impose is just mind boggling. I mean, who really sat down and decided that was a good idea. It was an OK game, but if I had paid more than $10 for it I would have felt cheated.
 
The shitty durability/repair mechanic was part of the reason everyone just threw weapons instead of hacking with them (because IIRC durability didn't decrease with throws? Or not as fast? I don't remember...). But when you throw your souped-up orange item and it disappears into the ground, you're about ready to punch through the monitor.

I remember using the dupe exploit to dupe all of my good items and store them in the "bank" in case they disappeared from throwing. Then, of course, they patched out the dupe exploit but not the disappearing weapons nonsense. :rolleyes:
 
maybe it wont be so darn buggy on release like the first one,i still haven't played or bought the game cause the players seemed to of died off real fast cause of the numerous issues people reported.
 
chineseman said:
I played the first one and had mixed feelings about it. The thing that bugged me the most was the durability of the weapons and needing to repair everything after a few kills. Just an overall terrible mechanic that ruins the fun and pace of the game. A mechanic that deters you from actually using the shiny toys you find in a loot-based game is mind boggling. I'll wait for this one to go on sale.
MavericK96 said:
The shitty durability/repair mechanic was part of the reason everyone just threw weapons instead of hacking with them (because IIRC durability didn't decrease with throws? Or not as fast? I don't remember...). But when you throw your souped-up orange item and it disappears into the ground, you're about ready to punch through the monitor.

I remember using the dupe exploit to dupe all of my good items and store them in the "bank" in case they disappeared from throwing. Then, of course, they patched out the dupe exploit but not the disappearing weapons nonsense. :rolleyes:
You all nailed it.
 
Still haven't played the first one. Always struck me as a clunky alpha even after several patches, like trying to imitate Borderlands except with melee weapons. Are we sure that the War-Z/Big Rigs Racing developer didn't have a hand in this title?

Who knows, at some point I'll probably try it out.
 
Is the first patched up enough to play? Bought it full price unfortunately (yes, dumb me got sucked in by a CGI video...think I would know better by now) and never got that into it.
 
first game bored me to death and I only made it about 2 hours before I could not take any more. the mouse felt like garbage in the game so used my controller. even with the controller there is an annoying little bit of hitching in many spots when panning around. and no its not my system as I have tried the game on various setups using AMD and Nvidia and it was the same.
 
TwistedAegis said:
Is the first patched up enough to play? Bought it full price unfortunately (yes, dumb me got sucked in by a CGI video...think I would know better by now) and never got that into it.
I never had issues after the first week, be sure to use this mod,

http://www.theplaywrite.com/tools-a...nd-apply-tweaks-without-having-to-edit-files/

Not sure if they got rid of the weapon disappearing after thrown bug, but I played the blade specialist and rarely threw my weapons.
 
I had a lot of fun in the first one. I wished the rest of the game was as good as the first zone, but I still enjoyed it a lot. I bought it on a steam sale so it had been "fixed" I guess and didnt have any problems that come to mind. The weapon durability was ridiculous though. That and how the best weapon mod for blades, I think it was called "hot rod" would turn every weapon into the same weapon model. I would like to have seen more quests other than fetch me quests. I recall a russian guy in a bunker on the beach that I did one thing for and then I don't think I ever saw him again. Even after I did something for him in the jungle...

But since I'm cheap, I'll be waiting for a sale on this one
 
Yeah, the first game was a good $5-10 buy, especially if you played co-op, but it was a great concept wrapped in a pretty mediocre implementation.
 
Some early reviews are pouring in,

7.2/10 @ IGN
The Verdict

I seriously love Dead Island Riptide for its satisfying zombie dismemberment and co-op, but technically, it's done nothing to build itself into a great game. Rather than fix the graphics and the performance problems that plagued the original two years ago, Techland slightly modified the setting and delivered a new character and more content. It&#8217;s a fun time, but there are no surprises or killer new features to make it an impressive package.
4/10 @ Gamespot
Dead Island: Riptide might look like an idyllic zombie-fest, but it's little more than a frustrating mess of half-baked ideas and repetitive combat.
8/10 @ Gameinformer
Riptide&#8217;s flaws are many, but they couldn&#8217;t hold me back from having a blast. Few games nail the visceral feel of melee combat and co-op fun like Dead Island. At its worst, an annoying hiccup breaks the immersion of the grizzly trek through a zombie-infested paradise. At its best, Riptide hits the same high notes as the original.
5/10 @ Destructoid
Is Dead Island: Riptide a fun game? At times, yes. In terms of raw combat and power fantasy, it's just as good as Dead Island ... and it's just as bad at the same time. The bottom line is that there's no excuse for it not being superior. Being "just as good" isn't good enough, especially not when Dead Island had things on its side that Riptide doesn't. Those new to the series entirely will likely not notice the problems quite so much, and be as forgiving to it as newcomers were to Dead Island. While Riptide banks on you having loved the first, in actuality you have a lot more to gain if you've never touched it.
6/10 @ Eurogamer
What makes that so sad is that this feels like a series only a few great decisions away from being really good. A better script with a sense of humour, a bit more imagination in quest design, more coherent inventory management and character development... These things shouldn't be unattainable goals for a developer that must be flush from the unexpected success of the first game. If there is to be more Dead Island - and I wouldn't object to that - then those things must be high priorities for it to avoid another mauling.

As for Riptide? It's half-fun, but fittingly enough it's the boring stuff that ultimately kills it.
WTF Is Dead Island Riptide? TB seems to really enjoy Riptide, he never played the original.

About what I expected, I might wait for it to go on sale before picking it up. Seems to be about the same as Dead Island with a few improvements. The Gamespot review seems a bit harsh, the reviewer really does not like the Dead Island style of combat.
 
I'd like to continue with a buddy as we beat the vanilla game, but $40? Get the fuck out of here.
 
Based on my own experience with the first game I'm betting my own opinion on this new one would be closer to Destructoid and Gamespot's. Especially if it's just more of the same with a tweak here and there.
 
odditory said:
Still haven't played the first one. Always struck me as a clunky alpha even after several patches, like trying to imitate Borderlands except with melee weapons. Are we sure that the War-Z/Big Rigs Racing developer didn't have a hand in this title?

Who knows, at some point I'll probably try it out.
Had no issues with Dead Island at launch. Borderlands 1 was a bigger console port then Dead Island was at launch.

I find it funny this game gets shit yet games like borderlands get praising. They are so similar its uncanny. Shitty story. Medicore gameplay. GFX are actually better in Dead Island. At least the environments are. 40$ seems like a perfect "NEW" price for this game. Better then 60$ like Borderlands 2 which imo should just be a DLC pack for BL1
 
Dion said:
Had no issues with Dead Island at launch. Borderlands 1 was a bigger console port then Dead Island was at launch.
Really, you had no problems with the completely-broken Alpha build of Dead Island that was released on Steam by accident instead of the actual final build?

Or maybe you played on a console...


Regarding reviews...yup, about what I expected. IGN gave the original game an 8/10 so I don't trust their bullshit anyway. Sounds like it's more of the same as the first game. I'll probably grab it when it's 5 bucks.
 
As expected its just more Dead Island shallow nonsense. I'll pick it up on a $10 sale.
 
Dion said:
Had no issues with Dead Island at launch. Borderlands 1 was a bigger console port then Dead Island was at launch.

I find it funny this game gets shit yet games like borderlands get praising. They are so similar its uncanny. Shitty story. Medicore gameplay. GFX are actually better in Dead Island. At least the environments are. 40$ seems like a perfect "NEW" price for this game. Better then 60$ like Borderlands 2 which imo should just be a DLC pack for BL1
You sure about that? Sounds to me like you either didnt play it on the PC, or didnt get it at launch...

I remember the first week or two after launch when I couldnt even get into the game except for maybe 1 out of every 5-10 tries. It would either give a blank screen, or just fail to open. My buddy had the same issue. And when you did get in, I seem to remember being unable to group with my friend for a while after launch as well, but I dont know for sure on that part, its been a while..

Or the fact that, to this day, one of the MOST IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS IN THE GAME is fucked up. Want to explain why, when there is a character who SPECIALIZES IN THROWING MELEE WEAPONS, it's perfectly acceptable for them to randomly dissapear when you throw them?

Or that theres a character who's specialized in guns, when thy are only useful for maybe 10% of the game, and have ridiculously small ammo loads...

Want me to pull more issues out?

I coud load BL1 and 2 on launch day, and play them perfectly with friends. My weapons dont dissapear, theres no character who has a specialization that's generally useless, and at least the character stories dont make me want to fucking slaughter the characters. The backstory for the people in DI is just atrocious. I read them, and was like "..... ? Seriously?"

I liked DI. A lot. But it's one messed up ass game. It was from the day of launch. Since they couldnt fix it properly, I have no intention of purchasing another Dead Island game. Same reason I never bouht L4D2 - Valve promised so much shit for L4D andnever did it, they just said "fuck that, we'll make L4D2 instead!"

I dont even consider playing through DI again... I cant say the same about BL1 or 2..
 
