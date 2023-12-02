[DEAD] HP 4TB HP FX900 Pro nvme $184 @Amazon. Usually $250

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Yeah, it seems to be better for the price now. Against the WD SN850X and Samsung drives at $250, its value seemed off to me given the competition in that price bracket. I think it'd make a good drive for a lower price, not the best, but very practical.I feel like this is the best price we've seen a top-speed Gen4 4TB hit.
Pretty much. At least, I think anyway.So pretty much excellent performance with even better efficiency than most drives. The only downside was it didn't offer anything to standout against the competition but at this price it's a no-brainer?
Strangely, I don't think HP really made much of an effort to market this thing. I don't remember ever seeing any reviews for it personally.
Because it's not a true HP product, but a Biwin product with licensed HP branding. They're also the OEM for Acer SSD and DDR modules. https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A37TNC2POOX0TX
With that 5yr warranty and the performance it seems like an excellent option.
Same drive under different badges:
Acer Predator GM7000 4TB https://www.amazon.com/B0BNTFVVGD/
XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4 TB https://www.amazon.com/XPG-GAMMIX-Blade-Internal-Gaming/dp/B0B2FSKTHK/
ADATA Premium SSD for PS5 4TB
Fortunately Biwin is a Taiwanese company, not a fly by night Chinese/Alibaba operation.