[DEAD] HP 4TB HP FX900 Pro nvme $184 @Amazon. Usually $250

Centauri said:
I feel like this is the best price we've seen a top-speed Gen4 4TB hit.
Yeah, it seems to be better for the price now. Against the WD SN850X and Samsung drives at $250, its value seemed off to me given the competition in that price bracket. I think it'd make a good drive for a lower price, not the best, but very practical.
 
So pretty much excellent performance with even better efficiency than most drives. The only downside was it didn't offer anything to standout against the competition but at this price it's a no-brainer?
 
legcramp said:
Strangely, I don't think HP really made much of an effort to market this thing. I don't remember ever seeing any reviews for it personally.

With that 5yr warranty and the performance it seems like an excellent option.
 
hititnquitit said:
Because it's not a true HP product, but a Biwin product with licensed HP branding. They're also the OEM for Acer SSD and DDR modules. https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A37TNC2POOX0TX

Same drive under different badges:
Acer Predator GM7000 4TB https://www.amazon.com/B0BNTFVVGD/
XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4 TB https://www.amazon.com/XPG-GAMMIX-Blade-Internal-Gaming/dp/B0B2FSKTHK/
ADATA Premium SSD for PS5 4TB

Fortunately Biwin is a Taiwanese company, not a fly by night Chinese/Alibaba operation.
 
DPI said:
A lot of companies are jumping on the SSD bandwagon, largely repackaging/licensing name/logo. If it means lower prices that isn't a bad thing. HP is also trying to get into more consumer and gaming related products. They purchased HyperX not long ago from Kingston.
 
This HP looks to be the least expensive of those noted rebrands, which is a Good Thing™.

-bZj
 
Aren't most of these drives made in one or two Chinese factories anyways?
 
Hmmm, I just got a laptop with 2 NVMe slots, and I could RAID these suckers...
 
