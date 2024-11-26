[DEAD] HGST Ultrastar DC HC520 12TB SATA Enterprise HDD - $80 "Refurbished" (goHardDrive via ebay)

hardware_failure
Dead, back up to
$90. $100. $106 $110 now. They are only getting older, need more but I'm hoping for another $75 run. Cmon GHD, wrong direction lol.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385
These are common deals, keep getting lower. $80 for 12TB is pretty good.
goHardDrive "refurbished" drives tend to be solid in that they offer a 5 year warranty, replacment or refund free shipping no questions asked.
Their deals tend to be cheaeper on ebay vs their own site.
lol at "32,562 sold" Thats a total of 390,744 TB.
