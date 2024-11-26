  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[DEAD] HGST Ultrastar DC HC520 12TB SATA Enterprise HDD - $80 "Refurbished" (goHardDrive via ebay)

hardware_failure

hardware_failure

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
1,755
Dead, back up to $90. $100. $106 $110 now. They are only getting older, need more but I'm hoping for another $75 run. Cmon GHD, wrong direction lol.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385

These are common deals, keep getting lower. $80 for 12TB is pretty good.

goHardDrive "refurbished" drives tend to be solid in that they offer a 5 year warranty, replacment or refund free shipping no questions asked.

Their deals tend to be cheaeper on ebay vs their own site.

lol at "32,562 sold" Thats a total of 390,744 TB.
 
Last edited:
LOCO LAPTOP said:
No.

I have 6 of them, I did have one die, and sent a email with the SN, and I got a prepaid label to send it back, once they got it they sent a replacement, was a really simple process.
i think they are who i'm going with on my new NAS build... my plan is to buy 2 spare drives to keep in the closet just in case I get a failure in one, that way i can return the dead drive without down time
 
Hmmm, might just replace my older spinners for this dealio. Probably build a new NAS as well.
 
uOpt said:
Do they wipe the previous SMART data?
No, which is a good thing. That would be like resetting the odometer on a car, very dishonest and shaddy.

Some of these drives have been on a LONG time, many POH (power oh hours, ID 09) yet hardly any power cycles (ID 12). The worst wear and tear you can do to a spinner is to turn it off and on all the time. (sleep, turn off computer etc) They are from data centers and stay on 24/7. Some might see this as bad, but consider that even new drives can fail early and the fact that these have been working for so long can indicate "they have proven their reliability" Im not going to claim that as an expert fact just something to consider.
 
I've got 5 of these 12TB HGST drives from goharddrive. 2 have been working fine since this summer in an NVR and I've got 3 tested and waiting to go into a DIY NAS I am still working on. I'd like to pick up another 1 or 2 drives but I'm being cheap and hoping the price comes back down to the ~74$ each that they've been previously (I'd buy now if I needed them now). I haven't had a bad one yet, but I've seen multiple posts (including LOCO's above) that the RMA process is very easy and that combined with the 5 yr warranty makes these a great deal.
 
I have bought at least 10 of these from GHD, some 10's and some 12's. My NAS is getting a bit dated and they were new drives, but its years old, might be time to replace it for me too.

I mainly have used them for cold backups and also often combine them with external excloseres and fill them to the brim with as much as they can hold with lets just say "content" that happens to just be *cough* .avi's and .mkv's *cough* as gifts for friends and family. (depending on their preferences)

Out of all of them I did have one show up DOA, couldnt get it to even format. Got the free return shipping label, then a replacment drive and the entire back and forth process took like 4 days. This was good, because the worst in this situation would be if it worked fine before I shipped it out, and say died a week or a month or whatever later. (especially since it would be in another state at that time and out of my own hands)

So yeah... the warranty and painless no questions asked return process does make these drives worth it for most people. The advice that others have mentioned in the multiple occasional posts about these about buying 1-2 extras to keep on hand to swap out in say a NAS and then just warranty the dead one is indeed very good advice.

1. Test the hell out of them
2. Keep 1-2 spares on hand
3. Pretty much golden
 
Also while the prices do go up and down a smidge for these specific drives, it seems that right now and since about a year ago these 10 and 12 TB's seem to be the "sweet spot" for $/TB. Yeah a NAS or RAID or whatever of 16TB+ drives would be better, but 16+'s are alot more 'spensive per TB. Im guessing because they are newer and not being replaced near as much atm. Lots of data centers with these size drives are swapping them out for those bigger drives.

In a year or 2 maybe 16 TB's will be the sweet spot as they are replaced with say 24TB drives.
 
Wow. Seems like a great deal but nervous about failure rate on this. Any insight on that?
 
gocubs418 said:
Wow. Seems like a great deal but nervous about failure rate on this. Any insight on that?
The general idea is that these have been chugging away in a data center somewhere for a few years so have therefore proven their reliability (failed drives would have been removed already) and based on MTBF still have years of life left. I believe they've been swapped out as part of preventative maintenance, or possibly were upgraded to larger disks.

Most arrive and test fine. As already stated in this thread the occasional DOA slips through but goharddrive has a good reputation for taking care of those quickly. I'd feel better trusting mission critical data to new drives, and if you have the budget go for it, but for home media server/NAS/NVR use these are a great value.

If you're nervous about failure rate, you can get three of these used HGST drives for less than the price of a single new 12TB Gold direct from WD. So you get a drive and 2 spares for the price of a new one. On top of that goharddrive warranties them for 5 more years- the same as the warranty period on that new Gold drive.

There are multiple threads about these drives out on the web if you'd like to read more, but I think hardware_failure summed these drives up nicely in post #15 above.
 
hardware_failure said:
This is actually pretty good for a drive of this size for todays date. You can see lower $/TB on much smaller drives but ususally much higher on larger drives.
Yeah, the 3-4TB used drives are now half that or even cheaper. I think the cheapest 3TB I've found have been just at or under $2/TB.
 
Sickb0y said:
These drives have been priced lower before from the same seller at $74.99. They’re excellent—I have about a dozen running on my TrueNAS Core server without any issues.
Nice! That would be $6.25/TB so a significant discount.
 
SamirD said:
Yeah, the 3-4TB used drives are now half that or even cheaper. I think the cheapest 3TB I've found have been just at or under $2/TB.
They certainly are that cheap, but what coo coo head is going to build a NAS or RAID with 3-4TB drives 1month away from 2025? And then the biggest "refurbished" *cough* used *cough* are much more $/TB, thus why I think these 12's and maybe 10's are the sweet spot for $/TB vs pratical ammount of space.
 
causticspill said:
The general idea is that these have been chugging away in a data center somewhere for a few years so have therefore proven their reliability (failed drives would have been removed already) and based on MTBF still have years of life left. I believe they've been swapped out as part of preventative maintenance, or possibly were upgraded to larger disks.

Most arrive and test fine. As already stated in this thread the occasional DOA slips through but goharddrive has a good reputation for taking care of those quickly. I'd feel better trusting mission critical data to new drives, and if you have the budget go for it, but for home media server/NAS/NVR use these are a great value.

If you're nervous about failure rate, you can get three of these used HGST drives for less than the price of a single new 12TB Gold direct from WD. So you get a drive and 2 spares for the price of a new one. On top of that goharddrive warranties them for 5 more years- the same as the warranty period on that new Gold drive.

There are multiple threads about these drives out on the web if you'd like to read more, but I think hardware_failure summed these drives up nicely in post #15 above.
Yup, I think we are pretty much on the same page.
 
Bought two, they showed up today. More hours than than every drive I have except one 8tb that's just chugging along (35,000 vs 43,000) but the lowest number of cycles, 20 and 32 respectively. It's all just media, so no great loss if something goes wrong.
 
TurboGLH said:
Bought two, they showed up today. More hours than than every drive I have except one 8tb that's just chugging along (35,000 vs 43,000) but the lowest number of cycles, 20 and 32 respectively. It's all just media, so no great loss if something goes wrong.
If I lost my entire media collection I would be heartbroken... thats why I make cold backups every few months.
 
causticspill said:
The general idea is that these have been chugging away in a data center somewhere for a few years so have therefore proven their reliability (failed drives would have been removed already) and based on MTBF still have years of life left. I believe they've been swapped out as part of preventative maintenance, or possibly were upgraded to larger disks.

Most arrive and test fine. As already stated in this thread the occasional DOA slips through but goharddrive has a good reputation for taking care of those quickly. I'd feel better trusting mission critical data to new drives, and if you have the budget go for it, but for home media server/NAS/NVR use these are a great value.

If you're nervous about failure rate, you can get three of these used HGST drives for less than the price of a single new 12TB Gold direct from WD. So you get a drive and 2 spares for the price of a new one. On top of that goharddrive warranties them for 5 more years- the same as the warranty period on that new Gold drive.

There are multiple threads about these drives out on the web if you'd like to read more, but I think hardware_failure summed these drives up nicely in post #15 above.
hey, thanks for the info on these. Seems like a realistic gamble.
 
hardware_failure said:
They certainly are that cheap, but what coo coo head is going to build a NAS or RAID with 3-4TB drives 1month away from 2025? And then the biggest "refurbished" *cough* used *cough* are much more $/TB, thus why I think these 12's and maybe 10's are the sweet spot for $/TB vs pratical ammount of space.
Some applications need more spindle count for speed. Just one condition off the top of my head.
 
hardware_failure said:
Seriously?

Back in stock. $150 now. 2x what they were 3 months ago. Im so pissed at my self for not buying 10 of them.

:mad:
This always changes depending on what data centers are dumping more of. It wouldn't surprise me if 8TB prices increase because of the lack of used supply and it may be the same here with these 12s.
 
hardware_failure said:
Seriously?

Back in stock. $150 now. 2x what they were 3 months ago. Im so pissed at my self for not buying 10 of them.

:mad:
Yup. Prices have been just going up and up it seems. I found this link on reddit https://unli.xyz/diskprices/index.html which looks at eBay listings and was able to buy 5 14TB refurb in sealed bags for $100 each about 2 months ago. I don't have the crazy long warranty but was able to get a year at least. For my plex server, it will serve my needs.
 
What the hell happened to the prices, AI demand!? I bought eight right before Thanksgiving last year for $74.99 each, and now they've skyrocketed! I was planning to upgrade one of my TrueNAS Core pools (6 x 6TB), Looks like I'll have to hold off for a while.
GYsDtrqa8AAvDaj.jpeg
 
Sickb0y said:
What the hell happened to the prices, AI demand!? I bought eight right before Thanksgiving last year for $74.99 each, and now they've skyrocketed! I was planning to upgrade one of my TrueNAS Core pools (6 x 6TB), Looks like I'll have to hold off for a while.
View attachment 708369
Linus Tech did a video talking about them... literally the next week the prices were doubled. I'm in the same boat, should've bought them on the credit card when I could, now I can't afford to do my NAS build until the prices come back down. Woopsies.
 
Sickb0y said:
What the hell happened to the prices, AI demand!? I bought eight right before Thanksgiving last year for $74.99 each, and now they've skyrocketed! I was planning to upgrade one of my TrueNAS Core pools (6 x 6TB), Looks like I'll have to hold off for a while.
View attachment 708369
I think its more simple than that, just supply and demand. GHD had a ton of these and wanted to move them fast, guess they got greedy (time wise) and they all sold and doesnt seem to be a large datacenter refit like they must have come across. If they started the price at $100+ they still would have sold them all fairly quickly with a ~+25% in profit if they just waited a few months.

jordan12 said:
try going to goharddrive.com and look there
Its all meh at best, their prices on ebay have pretty much always been better.

SomeFknGuy said:
Linus Tech did a video talking about them... literally the next week the prices were doubled. I'm in the same boat, should've bought them on the credit card when I could, now I can't afford to do my NAS build until the prices come back down. Woopsies.
I dont think that made a huge difference in price, that was all GHDs doing. Could have helped the supply sell off faster tho.


Yeah coulda woulda shoulda. 10 of those 12's for $75 would be 120TB for $750. If you go with say a very broad/general price of $50 per TB of decent SSD that would be ~$6000.00, exactly 8x as much.
 
I noticed a couple months ago that HDD supply seemed to be drying up for some reason. There was a ebay store called PlusDrives I have been buying from for several years all the sudden their prices went up and supply went way down. Maybe the server farms and corporations aren't replacing drives as fast as the consumers are wanting them.
 
westrock2000 said:
Maybe the server farms and corporations aren't replacing drives as fast as the consumers are wanting them.
If you remember, most of the drives from these big lots have 50k+ hours on them--that's over 5 years. If data centers replaced them all over the last 3 years, that's still nearly another 3 years before they will do another refit. And then we'll see the same massive supply again.
 
