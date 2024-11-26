[DEAD] HGST Ultrastar DC HC520 12TB SATA Enterprise HDD - $80 "Refurbished" (goHardDrive via ebay)

I have bought at least 10 of these from GHD, some 10's and some 12's. My NAS is getting a bit dated and they were new drives, but its years old, might be time to replace it for me too.



I mainly have used them for cold backups and also often combine them with external excloseres and fill them to the brim with as much as they can hold with lets just say "content" that happens to just be *cough* .avi's and .mkv's *cough* as gifts for friends and family. (depending on their preferences)



Out of all of them I did have one show up DOA, couldnt get it to even format. Got the free return shipping label, then a replacment drive and the entire back and forth process took like 4 days. This was good, because the worst in this situation would be if it worked fine before I shipped it out, and say died a week or a month or whatever later. (especially since it would be in another state at that time and out of my own hands)



So yeah... the warranty and painless no questions asked return process does make these drives worth it for most people. The advice that others have mentioned in the multiple occasional posts about these about buying 1-2 extras to keep on hand to swap out in say a NAS and then just warranty the dead one is indeed very good advice.



1. Test the hell out of them

2. Keep 1-2 spares on hand

3. Pretty much golden