[DEAD] [H]OT - 5800x3D -$377 + Free shipping.

Eshelmen

Yeah - best available gaming processor is now well under $400 @ Antonline ebay store
Pop in code TECHSAVE10 for an additional 10% off - $419 - $41.90(10%) = $377

Great seller - as some of you know, just got the 5900x for $328 from them - shipped and received in less than 48 hours.
Enjoy!
 
maro

maro

I think the coupon is good until the 7th.

I've been doing a good job fighting the urge to get this so far but I have a Peerless Assassin arriving today and I'd love to drop one of these in while I'm at it...
 
maro

maro

Well at the 11th hour I caved. Flipped a coin, swore if it came up heads I'm in and it came up heads. Seemed like bad mojo to renege on the deal so I'm the 202nd one sold. $403 and change is less total than my local Microcenter by about forty bucks not counting the gas and 1.5 hour round trip... thx OP
 
S

SamirD

maro said:
But the coin toss had to be honored...
ime fate doesn't steer you wrong, so I think you're good. (y)

Besides, everything will eventually drop in price according to the bathtub curve so the real metric you have to measure is 'lost use/enjoyment'--which is a metric unique to every situation. To the person that has 1mo left to live, price be damned vs the 13 year old who has worked all summer for their first card who wouldn't mind waiting for the most bang for their buck. Find your sweet spot and never look back because you'll always have 20/20 hindsight. ;)
 
