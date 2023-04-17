Dead GA-990FXA-UD3

After 10 years of service my GA-990FXA-UD3 board died on me. It was an awesome board and definitely reasonably priced compared to today's prices.



Symptoms were as follows: started with random freezing, bios settings not working, then all of a sudden no signal to the monitor when powering on the computer (although fans and LEDs still powered on). Tried changing the battery, bought and tested another FX-8350, tested with various DIMMS, tried using a different PSU and by process of elimination concluded the motherboard died. The capacitors all look fine so not sure what caused it. Worth noting that I had the CPU overclocked to 4.5GHz @ 1.5375 volts for a good 6 years before I ran into system instability issues.



Just wanted to share my experience in case anyone else runs into an issue of dead motherboard. If anyone has the same motherboard (GA-990FXA-UD3) and willing to let it go for a reasonable price PM me. Super bummed about the dead AMD motherboard. It was perfect for retro gaming as I had it in dual boot and could use it for both Windows XP gaming and enough to play most Windows 7 era games @ 1080p. I still have a Phenom II 965 system that has Windows XP/7 and games installed on it but its at my parents house... Sucks when parts fail randomly.



I ended up buying a used PC for $300 CAD (4790K, MSI Z97 Gaming 5 motherboard, 16GB DDR3@1600MHz, 750 watt PSU with a GTX 970) but later realized that although the 4790K works for Windows 7 the Z97 chipset does not support Windows XP.